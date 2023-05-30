Infinix and Tesla Science Center sign a cooperation agreement – Technocio

In early 2023, Infinix announced the birth of its 260W wired FastCharge and 110W wireless charging technologies for fast charging.

Infinix announces its cooperation agreement with the Tesla Wardenclyffe Science Center to work together to advance innovation and, in turn, pays tribute to these pioneers and inventors. This partnership is a critical step that furthers Infinix’s vision to continue exploring and pursuing the development of new technologies for the future.

For this collaboration, Infinix will financially support the development and initiatives of the Tesla Science Center, which aims to inspire young people to follow in the footsteps of Nikola Tesla.

“Driven by his extraordinary vision and intelligence, Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest minds in history, laid the foundation for modern technology and envisioned a future full of promise for mankind,” said Liang Zhang, Executive Vice President of Infinix. “We are honored to honor Nikola Tesla’s legacy and work, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation through this collaboration. We hope to inspire young minds to fearlessly pursue their passion for science and technology.” I finish.

Over his 86-year life, Nikola Tesla amassed an impressive collection of hundreds of patents. His achievements, which include the development of AC system and wireless power transmission, have left an unquestionable legacy on modern technology and its current relevance to the lives of every person in the world. Despite facing skepticism and criticism, Tesla demonstrated unwavering determination, maintained his enthusiasm and perseverance to innovate and successfully develop it.

Infinix has always been at the forefront of innovation and focused on developing fast charging technologies. In 2021, the brand introduced its 160W fast charging technology, which was soon followed by the launch of the extraordinary Zero Series in 2022, with up to 180W fast charging capabilities. Also, earlier this year, Infinix pushed the boundaries even further with the introduction of technologies Mass FastCharge 260W wired and 110W wireless, providing a truly fast charging experience. Today, Infinix is ​​proud to join forces with the Tesla Science Center, to begin a collaboration that will preserve and enhance the legacy and ideas of Nikola Tesla.

“The collaboration with Infinix has been great,” says Marc Alessi, CEO of the Tesla Science Center in Wadencliff. “We’ve seen Tesla’s creative spirit ignite innovation in this young and dynamic brand.”

For more information, visit: https://www.infinixmobility.com/