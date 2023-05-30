May 31, 2023

Happiest US, according to a study – NBC Washington DC (44)

They say happiness is subjective, but where we live has a positive or negative impact on our day to day.

A recent study on scolaro Revealed the 10 happiest states in the US, analyzing factors such as personal finances, recreational activities, mental health, physical health, employment, personal relationships and social policies

Only one country has been named happiest in America. This is Massachusetts, which has one of the lowest rates of jobless residents and also stands out as a state struggling to protect the rights of the LGBTQI+ community, according to the study.

Also highlighted are Illinois and the tri-state area states – Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

These are the happiest states in the United States

  1. Massachusetts.
  2. Illinois.
  3. Connecticut.
  4. New Jersey.
  5. New York.
  6. Maryland.
  7. Minnesota.
  8. California.
  9. Hawaii
  10. Vermont.

Despite its beaches and year-round summer weather, Florida ranked 30th out of 50 states. While Utah and Texas ranked 36th and 37th, respectively.

And the least happy countries?

  • 40- Georgia
  • 41. South Carolina.
  • 42- Missouri.
  • 43- Tennessee.
  • 44- Oklahoma.
  • 45- Alabama.
  • 46- Louisiana.
  • 47- Kentucky.
  • 48. Mississippi.
  • 49- Arkansas.
  • 50. West Virginia.
