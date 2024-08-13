Individualized lung cancer treatment, new keys

Alvaro Fuentes and Angel Silerillo, the study’s lead researchers.

A group of Spanish researchers collected relevant results regarding Follow-up of patients who have had lung cancer resectionThe study, published in the Journal of Thoracic Diseases (JTC), indicates that Personalize control Each case helps in healing and helps in overcoming the disease. Not only that, but this practice will reduce costs in the National Health System (SNS) by “avoiding unnecessary tests and possible negative effects.”

Alvaro Fuentesone of the researchers who led the study with Dr. Angel Silerillo Ramos, reflected on the conclusions he reached from his X profile: “Why do we continue? To all patients who have had lung cancer removed At the same frequency “Without looking at, for example, their stage or the treatment they received?” Our study examines Optimal frequency of radiological follow-up In patients with resected lung cancer and its impact on oncological outcomes. The thoracic surgeon explained: “We analyzed the outcomes of 1916 patients with high-frequency (HF) and low-frequency (LF) radiological follow-up.”

Research has indicated that “high-frequency monitoring only improved survival in selected patients. The results suggest a need for it.” Customize monitoring strategiesLikewise, Fuentes noted that “the allocation of the frequency of radiation monitoring can occur Improving oncology outcomes“In addition, implementing this practice would help reduce health care costs, avoid unnecessary testing and potential negative effects.

Lung cancer treatments

As a result, Fuentes commented on Medical Writing “No economic analysis has been conducted” to determine total savings, but It means reducing expenses. “Our study reflects that the majority of our patients do not benefit from such intensive radiological follow-up, if it is possible. Decrease in monitoring frequency “With CT scans during the first years,” he added.

This fact “will require some Direct economic consequencesWith greater optimization of available resources, a priority in the current context of our health system, said the co-principal investigator. In this vein, Fuentes explained that it is “a multicenter study carried out thanks to GEVATS (Spanish Group of Video-Assisted Surgery) within the Spanish Society of Thoracic Surgery (SECT)”.

“The majority of patients do not benefit from such intensive radiological follow-up, which makes it possible to reduce the frequency of follow-up with CT during the first years.”



Lung cancer patients

As the researchers explained in the study, A total of 3533 patients were recruited. With lung cancer resected between December 2016 and March 2018. Of them, Only 1916 people met the criteria. Of the inclusion to be able to participate in the research. 444 (23.17 percent) with low-frequency radiation control and 1472 (76.83 percent) with high-frequency.

There were no statistically significant differences between the two groups in terms of disease-free period or overall survival, but there were differences in terms of cancer specific survival In those patients who have received adjuvant therapy (chemotherapy or radiotherapy).



Individualizing control to combat lung cancer

The study conclusions indicated that there is no higher survival rate with Increase the frequency of radiation monitoring In the early stages or when it is generally implemented. Therefore, to reduce the deaths caused by this disease, it is necessary Individual monitoring, Conducting the necessary tests accurately and developing the treatment according to the patient.

Regarding the feasibility of implementing this allocation for each case, Fuentes explained that the study “It is the first stone to lay the foundations Which supports personal follow-up of cancer patients.

Of course, the researchers explained in the aforementioned article that “determining the optimal individual frequency of radiation monitoring during the post-cancer survival period” It’s a big challenge.However, we believe it is necessary to redesign patient-centered monitoring systems that optimize the benefits of this intervention and Balancing secondary risks and economic costs From this medical care.

On the other hand, they noted that “our findings should not be interpreted as a recommendation to weaken oncological follow-up in the majority of surgically treated lung cancer patients, but rather as a recommendation to weaken oncological follow-up in the majority of surgically treated lung cancer patients.”Recommendation on the need for individual assessment The frequency of radiological monitoring depends on the risk profile of each patient.”