Incredible: Another elephant seal arrives in Colombia, in less than two weeks – Cali – Colombia

beaches security Colombia has curious visitors, but they have sparked excitement among those who love animals and strive to protect them.

This is the vision in less than two weeks of a second elephant saddle also Mirunga Leonina that reach the coastal beaches.

Now seen in choco coastsadjacent circle Cauca Valley.

#Safety valve Elephant seal on the horizon! At PNN Utría Cove we were visited by a male juvenile of the type Mirounga leonina, about 3m in length. Seeing them in the Pacific is not uncommon, but this is the fifth year in a row that we have observed individuals of this species. pic.twitter.com/WLROGydUDQ – National Natural Parks of Colombia (ParquesColombia) October 9, 2022

The first case was reported on the first of last October, when National Nature Parks and the Independent Valley Regional Corporation (CVC) They called on the community to protect the elephant seals that, at that time, had arrived at La Barra Beach, in Buenaventura, the port of Valle del Cauca.

This new vision of the giant animal occurred on Choco Beach, as reported in National Natural Parks.

On its Twitter account, the National Parks notes: “Elephant seal on the horizon! At PNN Utría Bay, we’ve been visited by mention of an event of this nature. Mirunga LeoninaAbout three metres.

According to the National Natural Parks, it is possible that it is found in the Pacific Ocean and now in Chocó, looking for food.

In this statement they recommended “For this reason, if you find him, avoid disturbing him. Remember that he has traveled nearly 9,000 kilometers and needs rest to resume his migratory route to the south of the continent.”

They noted in the entity that: “Seeing them in the Pacific is not uncommon, but this is the fifth year in a row that we have observed individuals of this species.”

nature garden Ensenada de Utría is located between Bahía Solano and Nuquí.

Two years ago, a small family of four was seen.

It is not uncommon to see them in ColombiaBecause it is a type of common mammal in Chile, Argentinawith Patagonia, Tira del Fuego and the Malvinas Islands in southern America.

They have also been seen in Mexico and the United States.

Less than two weeks ago, when the elephant seal arrived in Buenaventura, photos spread on social networks.

“It is not a sea lion as they say in network publications, but an elephant seal that is very rare on our coasts because, in general, it only reaches Chile,” they noted at CVC.

Biologist Edward Seville, director of the Western Pacific Region, said the Card Verification Code (CVC).

He explained that he is not a sea lion. The difference between an elephant and a sea lion is that the latter is tropical It can be easily seen even on Gorgon Island. It is possible that the fact that elephant seals are seen on the Colombian Pacific coast is due to some climatic changes in the marine areas.

Elephant seals are carnivores (generally feeding on fish and some crustaceans) and although they are not known to attack humans, they can be dangerous.

“We recommend that in the event of an encounter with one of these mammals, recording or photographing is done at a safe distance and in silence. Our technicians will continue to monitor to protect this species and any other species found in the area,” a CVC official said.

