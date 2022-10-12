Do you want to win the visa lottery to stay in the United States? Avoid making these mistakes on DV-2024

The DV-2024 invitation began October 5 and its application window extends to November 8, Want to win the 2024 visa lottery for US residency? You cannot make these mistakes.

On this topic, the State Department published details of the characteristics and instructions for the process.

55 thousand visas to immigrate to the United States

As it turns out, for the aforementioned fiscal year 2024, approximately 55,000 visas will be withdrawn which will benefit citizens of eligible countries. Cuba is on the list of countries that can apply for this program.

US immigration authorities agree to alert applicants about potential mistakes they should not make during the process.

Here we tell you how to act in order for your application to finish successfully and what “fatal errors” you should avoid.

Common Mistakes You Can’t Make If You Want to Win the Visa Lottery

Do the application process yourself. Do not seek help from third parties. Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous people who are devoted to fraud in this type of registration. Thus, the State Department itself alerts her and puts her first in the list of suggestions.

Do not complete the application without the required educational level. Remember that the current call indicates that the minimum acceptable level of education is Bachelor’s degree or equivalent. It is the same as saying level 12 or 12th grade.

2) Has two years of work in the last five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of study or experience to practice.

Other Visa Lottery Requirements

Do not perform the operation more than once, this is punishable. Keep in mind that the selection system is done by very sophisticated software and detects several entries. When you do that, the person is automatically disqualified.

Take a close look at your first and last name. Writing it incorrectly would be a fatal error in the process in question. eye! Photos must be no more than six months old.

When applying for the visa lottery, you should also take into account:

Once you start recording, you will only have 60 minutes to enter your details. The form does not allow to save and then continue to fill in the information.

If you live in a country that is not on the eligible list, we recommend that you do not apply for the visa lottery.

Finally, carefully review the data you entered in your application. Avoid unnecessary and costly mistakes. When you have verified that the information is correct, finish the request and type the number the system gives you.

When do they give visa lottery results?

From May 6, you will be able to check if you are lucky enough to get a US visa or not.