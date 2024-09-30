October 2, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum as President of Mexico: which presidents and guests will attend, when and how to watch live

Inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum as President of Mexico: which presidents and guests will attend, when and how to watch live

Phyllis Ward September 30, 2024 2 min read

(CNN Spanish) – On Tuesday, October 1, Mexico’s President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, will be sworn in. What will it be like and who will be present? Here we tell you.

The inauguration of Mexico’s first female president will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 11 a.m. ET. In the Legislative Palace of San Lazzaro. It will begin with a list of attendees and announcing a quorum for the conference. We will continue to read the solemn aspect and Article 87 of the Constitution. The presidential ribbon presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Everything will be broadcast on open TV channels and on the YouTube channel of the Union Congress.

Who are the leaders who will attend?

The list of attendees at the ceremony will include:

  • Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Colombian President Gustavo Petro
  • Chilean President Gabriel Buric
  • President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo
  • Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, represents the United States government.

It remains to be confirmed whether Nicolas Maduro, Justin Trudeau and Javier Miley will attend the conference, leaders with whom AMLO, the outgoing president of Mexico, has had some tense disagreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited, but stated that he would not attend.

The leaders of Ecuador and Peru were excluded from the invitation. King Felipe VI of Spain was not invited to the ceremony either, so the Spanish government will not send any representative.

See also  What did the results of the operation show?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

A team of archaeologists has discovered more than 50 Viking skeletons in a massive cemetery in Denmark
3 min read

A team of archaeologists has discovered more than 50 Viking skeletons in a massive cemetery in Denmark

October 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Mark Rutte becomes the new Secretary General of NATO
2 min read

Mark Rutte becomes the new Secretary General of NATO

October 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Venezuela confirms the accusations against the detained Spaniards
2 min read

Venezuela confirms the accusations against the detained Spaniards

September 30, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

Jose Iglesias equalizes a five-goal rally in New York (+Video)
2 min read

Jose Iglesias equalizes a five-goal rally in New York (+Video)

October 2, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack
2 min read

Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack

October 2, 2024 Winston Hale
These $100 banknotes are not accepted in banks and ATMs for an important reason
2 min read

These $100 banknotes are not accepted in banks and ATMs for an important reason

October 2, 2024 Zera Pearson
Frank Fritz, of the reality show American Pickers, has died television
3 min read

Frank Fritz, of the reality show American Pickers, has died television

October 2, 2024 Lane Skeldon