Inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum as President of Mexico: which presidents and guests will attend, when and how to watch live

(CNN Spanish) – On Tuesday, October 1, Mexico’s President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, will be sworn in. What will it be like and who will be present? Here we tell you.

The inauguration of Mexico’s first female president will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 11 a.m. ET. In the Legislative Palace of San Lazzaro. It will begin with a list of attendees and announcing a quorum for the conference. We will continue to read the solemn aspect and Article 87 of the Constitution. The presidential ribbon presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Everything will be broadcast on open TV channels and on the YouTube channel of the Union Congress.

Who are the leaders who will attend?



The list of attendees at the ceremony will include:

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Chilean President Gabriel Buric

President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo

Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, represents the United States government.

It remains to be confirmed whether Nicolas Maduro, Justin Trudeau and Javier Miley will attend the conference, leaders with whom AMLO, the outgoing president of Mexico, has had some tense disagreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited, but stated that he would not attend.

The leaders of Ecuador and Peru were excluded from the invitation. King Felipe VI of Spain was not invited to the ceremony either, so the Spanish government will not send any representative.