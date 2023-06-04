In the US, Social Security payments will increase starting this month

The US Social Security Administration (SSA) is responsible for sending monthly payments to its beneficiaries. Americans who are part of the Social Security program are retired from professional work.

Other SSA beneficiaries are Americans who earn Supplemental Security Income (SSI) dollars. SSI serves the needs of people with disabilities.

These vulnerable people will get an increase in their monthly stipend from next month. This government move is due to the proposal for supplementary payments approved in 33 states of the country.

Supplementary allowances in different states

These supplemental SSI payments come from funds collected by each state from different agencies every month. The purpose of this increase is to help low-income citizens and their families meet housing costs.

The figures for these additional contributions are different in all states because agency revenues do not operate in the same way. New York has a refill fee of $87.00 USD.

The value of the state of Alabama is close to $120.00 USD. Officials named the states where SSI wages will be hiked for additional payments.

The 33 states include Alabama, Alaska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Connecticut, South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, and Indiana. Also present are Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. This includes the states of Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Other supplemental payments are implemented in some states, such as California, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. This group of states includes Rhode Island and Washington DC, the difference in these states is that supplemental payments are considered by the SSA.