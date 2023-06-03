Casey DeSantis is a former TV host who wants to become America’s First Lady

Laconia, New Hampshire.- While governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisHeading his presidential campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire this week, his wife’s presence and message are seen by some Republican voters as a potential asset to his 2024 campaign.

Casey DeSantisThe former TV host is considered by the candidate and others around him to be his closest political adviser Fierce defense of her husband’s record as governor With stories about the challenges of raising their three children, ages three, five and six.

Some Republican voters in early primary states said her personal story of beating breast cancer was uplifting. They think it will help soften their husband’s opinion, Criticized as stiff and unattractive.

Casey DeSantis, a former TV anchor, shines with her own light and becomes a fundamental support in Ron’s life. @caseydesantis

“She is a very strong woman”, said Lisa Diemann, a 62-year-old retired computer specialist who attended a DeSantis campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, last Thursday. “I think he can get him votes.”

Casey DeSantis is emerging as a key figure in her husband’s new campaign. And his leading role on the campaign trail could be a stark contrast to Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

The former president often holds rallies and other events without his wife, the former first lady. Melania TrumpAnd his daughter Ivanka has said she won’t run for re-election with the Democratic president. Joe Biden In 2024.

Casey DeSantis, 42, and her husband, said Jeanette Hoffman, a Republican political consultant. They also give the impression of being young and active Compared to older Bidens.

“He’s definitely an asset to his campaign,” Hoffman said. “I don’t know what difference it will make in the primary, but the campaign is using her as an effective surrogate.”

Ron and Casey DeSantis have three children, Madison, Mason and Mamie. @caseydesantis

Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted between May 9 and 15 show that 49% of Republicans support Trump, followed by Ron DeSantis at 19%.

Casey DeSantis has already played a role in her husband’s choices. She organized the effort “Moms for DeSantis” During the governor’s re-election campaign last year.

The effort focuses on supporting his parental rights and education agenda, which includes banning classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for most public school children and eliminating funding for diversity and inclusion programs at public universities.

At DeSantis’ inaugural rally in Des Moines, Iowa last Tuesday, Casey DeSantis told the crowd that she was there to “fight on behalf of moms across the country.”

In Laconia, Florida on Thursday, she defended her husband’s actions, saying he had resisted pressure to keep the more restrictive anti-epidemic measures in place. He said that his efforts are necessary for that “Defending and Protecting the Idea of ​​America”, Never accepted his harsh anti-leftist rhetoric.

KC DeSantis provides the required amount of heat @caseydesantis

“Don’t take the chicken out. He never takes the path of least resistance. Always stand up for what is right”, he made statements to laughter and applause. After the rally, she stayed in the main room ahead of her husband, greeting voters and posing for photos.

Suzanne Nelson, president of the New Hampshire Women’s Club, which works to support Republican candidates, said: “I like what I hear from her, but I think she can make a difference.”

Doug Lambert, Vice Chairman of the Republican Party, Belknap County, New Hampshire; She said she was drawn to the focus on issues facing children and families. He said his speech helped solidify support for the governor.

“Tell me if that’s not leading lady to lady stuff.” Lambert said. “She’s really nice.”

Nathan Lane

Reuters

