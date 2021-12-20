December 21, 2021

Cruise ship 48 passengers diagnosed with Govt-19 infection

Winston Hale December 20, 2021 1 min read
(CNN) –– 48 people aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Miami over the weekend say they tested positive for the Covit-19.

“After a guest tested positive for COVID-19, they were identified as the result of an immediate contact on the ship,” the Royal Caribbean said in a written statement Sunday.

The Symphony of the Seas had more than 6,000 guests and crew, less than one percent of those on board, who tested positive for COVID-19, the shipping company said.

“All people were quickly isolated,” the Royal Caribbean statement said. “All those tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continue to monitor their health.”

95% of those at the Royal Caribbean Symphony are fully vaccinated, including 100% staff. The company said the ship’s next voyages would not be affected.

