“CIA Chief Visits Beijing” | Daily list

CIA Director William Burns visited China in May to meet with his colleagues, the first time a senior official has visited Beijing since Washington shot down a Chinese spy balloon, a US official said on Friday.

“Last month, Director Burns traveled to Beijing, where he met with his Chinese counterparts and emphasized the importance of keeping communication channels open in intelligence,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

During his recent visit to Japan, US President Joe Biden said that relations between Washington and Beijing would “melt very soon”.

In another sign that appears to be moving in that direction, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, had a brief exchange on Friday during a security conference in Singapore.

Difficult relationships

Relations between China and the United States have soured in the months following talks between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia in November.

Washington’s decision to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States in February sparked a diplomatic row between the two powers.

After the balloon incident, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, heralded as an opportunity to improve ties, was cancelled.