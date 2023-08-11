In the United States, an incentive check of up to $500 will be sent very soon

The state of California in the United States provides economic assistance to its citizens. This cash assistance from the state is part of the Long Beach Commitment Program and is in response to the Recovery Act. The act aims to help families with less financial capacity. The contribution is an emergency plan of guaranteed payments to contribute to 250 homes in downtown and west of Long Beach.

The Guaranteed Income Fund states that selected families will receive a maximum of $500.00 USD per month over a one-year period. The first cash flow will be next Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Different forms of payment

Residents who are eligible to benefit from this scheme have different billing options. Options for receiving funds include deposits into bank accounts and activation of magnetic cards.

Dollars are also accessible through online payment system PayPal and its mobile transfer service Venmo. Long Beach has been named the city with the most poverty in California since the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say more than half of Long Beach’s population earns minimum wage. Under these circumstances, the government estimates that citizens find themselves with a poverty rate of less than 150%.

The application period for the scheme ended in July this year and nearly 2,700 people have registered. Guaranteed Income Fund is a nonprofit organization and has helped Californians in need in other cases. Some time ago, this group provided several sources of funding between $300.00 USD and $600.00 USD for 800 homes in the city of Compton.