In the face of the Ukrainian army’s advance in Kursk, Russia will evacuate the Belgorod border region

As the Ukrainian army advances in Kursk, Russia will evacuate the Belgorod border region (Reuters/Vyacheslav Ratynsky) Reuters

Russia On Monday, it announced the evacuation of residents of an area in the border region. Belgorodin the face of attack Ukrainian In the midst of an armed incursion into a neighboring area Kursk.

“It will be a worrying morning for us: there are hostile activities on the border of the Krasnaya Yaruga region.“The governor announced,” BelgorodVyacheslav Gladkov, in a video posted by cable.

“For the safety of the lives and health of our residents, we have started relocating” the residents of that area, he added.

The population of this area is about 14 thousand people, according to official figures.

Ukraine has intensified its offensive in Kursk, mobilising thousands of troops (Reuters/Vyacheslav Ratynsky) Reuters

Ukraine Last week, it launched an unprecedented armed incursion into the region. KurskThousands of soldiers are participating in it, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

region Belgorodneighbor Kurskwhich has been the target of bombings and Ukrainian drone attacks, according to KyivIn response to the attack Russian.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of setting a fire in a cooling tower at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is under the control of Kremlin forces.

“We have received news from Nikopol that Russian occupiers have set fire to the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.”books Zelensky On social network S“Currently, radiation levels are within normal limits. However, as long as Russian terrorists retain control over the nuclear power plant, the situation will not and cannot be normal.“

For its part, Russia distanced itself from the matter and accused Ukraine itself of attacking the facilities.

“As a result of bombing From the city Energodard Yevgeny Balitsky, the governor appointed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said a fire broke out in the cooling system. Russia From the area Zaporozhyein cable.

Zelensky accused Russia of setting a fire in a cooling tower at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

a lot Balitsky Like the Ukrainian President ZelenskyHe said no change in radiation levels around the station had been detected, while the Ukrainian president accused Russian forces of starting the fire.

“IAEA experts observed a thick plume of dark smoke coming out of the northern area of ​​the nuclear power plant after multiple explosions were heard overnight,” he wrote in his article. S International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations. “Nuclear Power Plant Zenb The team was informed of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers on site. “No impact on nuclear safety has been reported.”

Russia Take control of the factory in the south Ukraine In the first days after launching its military offensive.

since then, The two sides regularly exchanged accusations of attacking facilities.Each accused the other of risking a potentially devastating nuclear catastrophe.

(With information from EFE)