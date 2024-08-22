Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods

A freeway that has divided neighborhoods in Syracuse, New York since the 1960s will be demolished (AP)

In Syracuse, New York (USA)An important project is being prepared: demolishing an area 2.4 kilometers of Interstate 81 To reunite neighborhoods that have been separated for decades. Mayor Ben Walsh It has been described as one of the city’s most ambitious initiatives.

This section of the highway, built in the 1960s, passes through Pioneer homesIt is said to be one of the oldest public housing communities in the country CBS News.

The demolition plan comes in the wake of illuminating investigations Neighborhoods near major highways suffer from increased pollution, resulting in higher rates of asthma and lower property values ​​and incomes. According to a report by CBS News Based on federal records.

Neighborhoods near highways suffer from higher pollution and higher rates of asthma (Save81.org).

Also, this phenomenon is not exclusive Syracuse: More than 130 communities across the country received $3 billion in federal funding to help reconnect neighborhoods torn apart by last-century urban planning, which supported the construction of freeways.

Affected area I-81 The revitalization will include streets with shops and stop signs that will be replaced by a pedestrian-friendly network Pioneer homes. Bishop Bernard AlexA native of the city hopes this will encourage people to return to the area.

“They took away from us a rich and vibrant community, they took away people’s faith and space.”He said Alex For the same medium.

For his part, the mayor Walsh “Though we cannot undo the mistakes of the past, we can try to do it right this time,” he assured. We have an opportunity to reweave the fabric of our cities and bring people together.”

New infrastructure will revitalize the area with shops, including pedestrian streets (Save81.org).

An analysis of CBS News revealed that Freeways are used as tools to separate low-income and minority communities from the wealthy and from basic services such as hospitals and schools.. Bishop Alex maintains that the construction of I-81 It is a deliberate attempt to drive certain groups out of the area.

In contrast, in other cities such as North Charleston, South Carolina, freeways such as Interstate 526 are being expanded.

Mayor Reggie Burgess Supporting this expansion, he argued that while they did not want to displace people, sometimes difficult decisions had to be made to improve infrastructure. He also noted that housing assistance, employment assistance and college scholarships will be provided to affected residents.