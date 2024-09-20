Important information for citizens and residents of Cuba

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba has issued an important announcement to U.S. citizens and residents on the island.

To keep its citizens safe and informed in the event of potential danger, the Embassy recommends enrollment in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

The program allows you to receive security alerts, notifications about traffic disruptions, and weather alerts.

The State Department released a new version of STEP

On September 16, 2024, the State Department released a new version of STEP that introduces several improvements to make it easier to use.

With this updated platform, users can customize their subscriptions to receive country-specific alerts and manage their trips more efficiently. All US citizens living or traveling outside the country are encouraged to register or re-register to access the new features.

One of the key benefits of the new STEP is managing multiple travel destinations and receiving notifications at user-selected time periods.

Additionally, the Site allows you to cancel or change subscriptions at any time. This way, in the event of an emergency, the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate can quickly contact registered citizens.

Federal Post Card Application (FPCA)

In addition to registering for STEP, the embassy advises US citizens to complete the Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) to exercise their right to vote from abroad. It’s also important to keep in touch with family and friends in the United States to make sure they know about your well-being.

Register with STEP

To enroll in STEP, citizens can visit the Department of State’s website https://mytravel.state.gov/s/step Those traveling abroad are also encouraged to tell their friends and family about the importance of signing up for this program to receive safety alerts for specific and long-term trips.