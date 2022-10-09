Immigrate to the US Legally and Without Employment: Who Can Do It

A search Better quality of life Y Growth opportunities The economy was the main reason the Argentinians decided Migrating to other countries. those who have European citizenship Mostly the exam SpainBut who doesn’t Dual citizenship Many times they see America A tempting place to try your luck.

But will find a job The first of these cases is challenging and in many cases the main obstacle to settlement and stay Foreign. Generally, one Employment visa or citizenship Inside America One is required job opportunity of that country and Employment certificate Published by Department of Labour.

However, the Permanent residence (Green Card) through EB-2 National Interest Waiver Visa (NIW), is presented as Perfect replacement for Scientific and technical professionals or expertsSince there is no need to have one job opportunity or to comply with the labor certification process.



EB2 (NIW) visas are approved faster because the applicant does not need a labor certification. Photo: Shutterstock

What is the EB-2 National Interest Visa?

The National Interest Waiver Visa recognizes that you can Must be in the “national interest” of the United States Waiving the employment and labor certification process for certain foreign nationals. In those cases, an applicant can self-petition for an EB-2 (NIW) visa.

These visas are frequent Recognized quickly The applicant does not have to go through a longer labor certification process than standard EB-2 visas.

However, because US Citizenship and Immigration Services often conducts a more detailed review of those applications, any foreign national considering filing for an EB-2 NIW visa should do so first. Consult with an attorney experienced in this type of visa.



Permanent residence through the EB-2 (NIW) visa is an alternative for science and technology professionals or professionals. Photo: Delum

Who can access United States visa without employment?



According to a recent analysis by the Law Offices of Carla Anzaldi, a law firm specializing in family, business and employment-related immigration in the United States, Three types of careers or areas of research High volume of applications for this type of visa:

Health/Medicine

Data scientists and IT professionals

Finance and Business

“From Covid, There is a lot of importance in granting this type of citizenship Health, business and information technology or security due to national priorities, and changes within these workplaces due to the pandemic,” he commented. Carla AnzaldiAttorney specializing in immigration to the United States and founder of the Law Offices of Carla Anzaldi.

On the other hand, he explained Average age of interested professionals In EB-2 it is in between 30 and 60 years. From Latin America, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru lead the platform of applications. Also, between 2019 and 2021, the percentage of EB-2 visas issued 40% increase.

In fact, this year the US government encourages eligible applicants to consider Apply for this type of visa Because there is an exceptional amount Registration of EB-2 visas is available.



An EB-2 (NIW) visa requires detailed documentation and a well-organized application to be approved. Photo Shutterstock

What are the requirements to access an EB-2 visa for the United States?

“One of the great advantages of this visa No placement or sponsorship required From a company in the US, usually the case. That is, an applicant can apply for himself. It also has a faster processing time,” Anzaldi said.

However, he cautioned that even though the EB-2 visa is highly sought after, Detailed documentation is required And a well organized application should be approved.

EB-2 visas are generally available to foreign nationals Advanced degree or its equivalent in professional fields, or that one Exceptional ability Science, Art, Business or Sports.

For purposes of the EB-2 visa, any advanced degree A degree higher than a university degree, or its foreign equivalent. Alternatively, combine a college degree At least five years of progressive experienceSufficient to satisfy the requirement for an advanced degree.

To show exceptional ability, the applicant is a Higher degree of knowledge Commonly found in your field.

How to Apply for EB-2 Visa for National Interest?

The Procedure for Applying for EB-2 Visa It can be done in the US and Argentina in the national interest through the Embassy.

It starts online Official website The United States Department of Immigration may require some advice or assistance due to the time invested in the process and the requirements that must be met to obtain it.

What is the cost of an EB2 NIW visa and how long does it take to process?

The Form I-140There is a filing fee for the “Migrant Worker Petition.” $700.

And then he Form I-485“Application for Adjustment of Status”, costs inter u$s 750 and $1,140, depending on the age of the applicant. There may also be an $85 biometric fee.

Finally, the Format DS-260 If consular processing is selected, a fee will be charged by the US Department of State upon approval of the Form I-140.

The Typical processing time For this type of visa 6 to 12 monthsBut the number of cases occurring varies widely.

The government recently announced that the filing fee for this could be paid soon $2,500 To access Form I-907 Premium processing service. Through this service, USCIS guarantees 15 calendar days Or the fee will be refunded.

In the meantime, have Advice and support Throughout the process A Immigration lawyer A cost must be calculated in between $10,000 and $12,000.

LN

Check it out too