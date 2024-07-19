Immerse yourself in the latest science at FIL Lima 2024: there will also be battles between robots!

The 2024 Lima International Book Fair (FIL) will feature the Concytec section of this major cultural event, where science and technology will be present through numerous talks, conversations and workshops aimed at children, youth and adults.

The Book Fair (FIL) will open its doors on Friday, July 19, and will run until August 6 in the Parque los Próceres de la Independencia, in Jesús María.

Below, we present the agenda.

Fun experiences for kids

Saturday, July 20th at 2pm: Concytec’s activities begin in Workshop “Fun science for kids“aimed at children from 5 to 12 years old, where they can carry out fun experiments with the help of professionals and volunteer science and engineering students from ACS Perú and Hasando Ciencia. The event will take place in the Blanca Varela Hall.

Tuesday, July 30th at 2pm: Another activity for little ones at home is: Workshop “Little Scientists Do Experiment”Led by volunteers from Villa STEM, a scientific publishing group of the Federico Villarreal National University. Children from 5 to 12 years old can participate. The workshop will be held in the Blanca Varela Hall.

Battle of the Robots

Thursday, August 1 at 2pm: If the little ones at home are interested in robotics, they can’t miss the great robot battle led by Faraday volunteers. This activity will take place on Thursday, August 1st at 2:00 pm in the Blanca Varela Hall.

Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm: The Concytec programme will conclude on Saturday 3 August with the workshop “Earthquakes: Kids learn about earthquakes“, by Minitectos volunteers. If you want to participate you must go to the Blanca Varela Hall at 2:00 p.m.

Scientific discussions with high-level specialists

Monday, July 22nd at 6pm: It will be organized. conversation Three scientists and reporters speak out.. In the Martin Adan Hall. Participating will be Carla Arce, Ph.D. in Astrophysics and a well-known science communicator on social networks such as Instagram and Tik Tok; Paula Moreno, Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology and Director of “Yesha Warmi”; and Mira E. Flores, Ph.D. in Chemistry and Specialist in the Concytec Science Popularization Unit.

Wednesday, July 24th at 4:00 PM: Regarding the recent announcement of the Day of Inventors and Scientists in Peru, in commemoration of the birth of Pedro PauletConcytec will hold a conference on the contributions of this Peruvian genius who inspired the Space Age. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. in the José María Arguedas Auditorium.

Thursday, July 25th at 2pm: The conference will be presented by: Top 10 Prehistoric Animals in Peru“Led by Dr. Rodolfo Salas Gismondi, Paleontologist. Schedule: 2:00 p.m. in the Laura Riesco Auditorium.

Women of Science

July 31st starting at 8pm: In addition, at FIL Lima 2024, you will also be able to learn: Inspiring stories for women who excel in engineering. “Engineers Break Blueprints” ConversationDr. Yamina Silva, a meteorologist by profession and a member of Concytec’s Pro Women in CTI Committee; Dr. Mabel Reda, a computer engineer; and Margaret Kokera, an economic engineer will participate. The conversation will take place in the Martin Adan Hall.

Thursday, August 1st at 7pm: The conference will be held in the Martin Adán Hall. “Girls are all about science” By Mira E. Flores, Science Dissemination Specialist, Concytec.

Tickets by Tickets

All activities have Limited capacitySo it is advisable to arrive early to ensure you get in and find the best spot.

the FIL LIMA 2024 ENTRY TICKETS Can be purchased on the website. phone ticket: https://teleticket.com.pe/fil-lima-2024 And also personally at the show.