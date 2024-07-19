July 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Immerse yourself in the latest science at FIL Lima 2024: there will also be battles between robots!

Immerse yourself in the latest science at FIL Lima 2024: there will also be battles between robots!

Zera Pearson July 19, 2024 3 min read

The 2024 Lima International Book Fair (FIL) will feature the Concytec section of this major cultural event, where science and technology will be present through numerous talks, conversations and workshops aimed at children, youth and adults.

The Book Fair (FIL) will open its doors on Friday, July 19, and will run until August 6 in the Parque los Próceres de la Independencia, in Jesús María.

[Lee también: Circuito Mágico del Agua: realizan proyección sobre Felipe Pinglo, leyenda del criollismo]

Below, we present the agenda.

Fun experiences for kids

Saturday, July 20th at 2pm: Concytec’s activities begin in Workshop “Fun science for kidsaimed at children from 5 to 12 years old, where they can carry out fun experiments with the help of professionals and volunteer science and engineering students from ACS Perú and Hasando Ciencia. The event will take place in the Blanca Varela Hall.

Tuesday, July 30th at 2pm: Another activity for little ones at home is: Workshop “Little Scientists Do Experiment”Led by volunteers from Villa STEM, a scientific publishing group of the Federico Villarreal National University. Children from 5 to 12 years old can participate. The workshop will be held in the Blanca Varela Hall.

Battle of the Robots

Thursday, August 1 at 2pm: If the little ones at home are interested in robotics, they can’t miss the great robot battle led by Faraday volunteers. This activity will take place on Thursday, August 1st at 2:00 pm in the Blanca Varela Hall.

Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm: The Concytec programme will conclude on Saturday 3 August with the workshop “Earthquakes: Kids learn about earthquakes“, by Minitectos volunteers. If you want to participate you must go to the Blanca Varela Hall at 2:00 p.m.

See also  The conclusion of the masculinity workshops puts reflections and proposals to address gender issues in action - Faculty of Social Sciences

Scientific discussions with high-level specialists

Monday, July 22nd at 6pm: It will be organized. conversation Three scientists and reporters speak out.. In the Martin Adan Hall. Participating will be Carla Arce, Ph.D. in Astrophysics and a well-known science communicator on social networks such as Instagram and Tik Tok; Paula Moreno, Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology and Director of “Yesha Warmi”; and Mira E. Flores, Ph.D. in Chemistry and Specialist in the Concytec Science Popularization Unit.

Wednesday, July 24th at 4:00 PM: Regarding the recent announcement of the Day of Inventors and Scientists in Peru, in commemoration of the birth of Pedro PauletConcytec will hold a conference on the contributions of this Peruvian genius who inspired the Space Age. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. in the José María Arguedas Auditorium.

Thursday, July 25th at 2pm: The conference will be presented by: Top 10 Prehistoric Animals in PeruLed by Dr. Rodolfo Salas Gismondi, Paleontologist. Schedule: 2:00 p.m. in the Laura Riesco Auditorium.

Women of Science

July 31st starting at 8pm: In addition, at FIL Lima 2024, you will also be able to learn: Inspiring stories for women who excel in engineering. “Engineers Break Blueprints” ConversationDr. Yamina Silva, a meteorologist by profession and a member of Concytec’s Pro Women in CTI Committee; Dr. Mabel Reda, a computer engineer; and Margaret Kokera, an economic engineer will participate. The conversation will take place in the Martin Adan Hall.

Thursday, August 1st at 7pm: The conference will be held in the Martin Adán Hall. “Girls are all about science” By Mira E. Flores, Science Dissemination Specialist, Concytec.

See also  Five Nobel Prize winners will speak with students from Latin America and the Caribbean

Tickets by Tickets

All activities have Limited capacitySo it is advisable to arrive early to ensure you get in and find the best spot.

the FIL LIMA 2024 ENTRY TICKETS Can be purchased on the website. phone ticket: https://teleticket.com.pe/fil-lima-2024 And also personally at the show.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

United for well-being without stress
2 min read

United for well-being without stress

July 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
IES Martín Rivero students win national science competition
2 min read

IES Martín Rivero students win national science competition

July 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
Member Information: Exclusive access to the title of Urgent and Emergency Medicine Specialist
3 min read

Member Information: Exclusive access to the title of Urgent and Emergency Medicine Specialist

July 22, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)
2 min read

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)

July 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Newly discovered feature in our galaxy has baffled the scientific community – Science Enséñame
3 min read

Newly discovered feature in our galaxy has baffled the scientific community – Science Enséñame

July 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone
2 min read

Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone

July 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)
2 min read

Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)

July 23, 2024 Zera Pearson