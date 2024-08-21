‘I’m a doctor, these are the 3 parts of the body that people don’t wash well when they shower’

Take one Wash and clean All parts of the body are something that people do regularly. However, a doctor from Virginia He revealed in a video on his social mediaMany times people say that Forget these body parts And recommends paying attention.

Jason Singh is a primary care physician who provides daily consultations Social networking site TikTokAnd revealed these parts of the body that people usually overlook when it comes to hygiene: Navel, Feet And ears.

“Let’s be real: When was the last time you gave your belly button some TLC?” Singh asked his supporters.. And he paid special attention In this part of the body: “This area harbors dirt, sweat and bacteria, especially for those with sunken belly buttons.” Also, he explained that the navel is a warm and moist environment.Reproduction of bacteria and fungi”.

then, It is recommended to pay attention to the feetEspecially in plant, It’s too much sweat glands than other parts of the body. “Sweat, combined with the warm environment created by wearing sandals and socks, provides an ideal habitat for bacteria and fungi,” he explained.

His last piece of advice Wash your earsBut Especially behind them: “The sebaceous glands behind the ears produce sebum that is a mixture of sweat and dirt.” And he promised that the “unpleasant impurities that have accumulated there” would pile up.

User comments

The doctor has almost 100,000 followers On social network TikTok and his videos have more than 1,500,000 likes. In this case, The advice made a huge impact and many users”They clean daily” they were surprised There are people who don’t.

On another note, A user promised: “Before watching this video, I thought I was cleaning my body 100%, but I didn’t even consider my belly.” Many people are commenting after this video Yes they will cleanse their body completely.