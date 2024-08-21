August 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

‘I’m a doctor, these are the 3 parts of the body that people don’t wash well when they shower’

‘I’m a doctor, these are the 3 parts of the body that people don’t wash well when they shower’

Winston Hale August 21, 2024 2 min read
Take one Wash and clean All parts of the body are something that people do regularly. However, a doctor from Virginia He revealed in a video on his social mediaMany times people say that Forget these body parts And recommends paying attention.

According to the criterion of

Jason Singh is a primary care physician who provides daily consultations Social networking site TikTokAnd revealed these parts of the body that people usually overlook when it comes to hygiene: Navel, Feet And ears.

“Let’s be real: When was the last time you gave your belly button some TLC?” Singh asked his supporters.. And he paid special attention In this part of the body: “This area harbors dirt, sweat and bacteria, especially for those with sunken belly buttons.” Also, he explained that the navel is a warm and moist environment.Reproduction of bacteria and fungi”.

then, It is recommended to pay attention to the feetEspecially in plant, It’s too much sweat glands than other parts of the body. “Sweat, combined with the warm environment created by wearing sandals and socks, provides an ideal habitat for bacteria and fungi,” he explained.

His last piece of advice Wash your earsBut Especially behind them: “The sebaceous glands behind the ears produce sebum that is a mixture of sweat and dirt.” And he promised that the “unpleasant impurities that have accumulated there” would pile up.

User comments

The doctor has almost 100,000 followers On social network TikTok and his videos have more than 1,500,000 likes. In this case, The advice made a huge impact and many users”They clean daily” they were surprised There are people who don’t.

See also  When will the new law signed by Ron DeSantis go into effect?

On another note, A user promised: “Before watching this video, I thought I was cleaning my body 100%, but I didn’t even consider my belly.” Many people are commenting after this video Yes they will cleanse their body completely.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods
2 min read

Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods

August 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Florida Primary Elections – Telemundo Miami (51)
2 min read

Florida Primary Elections – Telemundo Miami (51)

August 21, 2024 Winston Hale
US orders immediate inspection of 895 Boeing 787s
3 min read

US orders immediate inspection of 895 Boeing 787s

August 20, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed
3 min read

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed

August 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants

August 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods
2 min read

Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods

August 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.
2 min read

Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.

August 22, 2024 Zera Pearson