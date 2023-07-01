July 2, 2023

“If there were 10 minutes left, I wouldn’t put Messi on the field, I would play with Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player in history”

Years will pass and we will never see strong competition like the one in which they shone Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo. Two of the best players in football history.

Both of them are in the last phase of their careers, one of them is playing it Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Another to come to the United States for development MLS. However, comparisons between the two still stand.

Now it was Gary Nevillelegend Manchester Unitedwho are in discussion with Jamie Carragher sparked controversy in sky sport.

“My driver asked me: If I were a coach, I wouldn’t be, and you could pick any player in history at their highest peak to win a game coming off the bench with only 10 minutes left and one change, who would it be who? I thought it would be Cristiano Ronaldo. “For sure it will be Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Neville.

“Miré sus estadísticas de goles and pensé que puede anotar con su pierna izquierda, su pierna mala, con la derecha, desde distancia, el mejor cazador del football mundial, penales y si se se mete en el área y tiras un centro, también anota de head. If you think about player impact and think about which one, look at these stats,” he admitted.

Then he was blunt: “In answer to the question a gentleman put to me this morning, I believe so Christian He is the best player in history.”

Carragher He wasn’t far behind and showed that he’s on the Argentina side: “Messi, as a player, takes you to a place where you can’t believe what you see. What Ronaldo does are things other players can do. I’ve seen someone else header, I’ve seen someone else run.” Well, he takes free kicks and all that stuff. Messi does things we’ve never seen before. Assists and directs the game from his position.”

Comments, discussions, and all kinds of words about will continue to appear Lionel Messi And Cristiano RonaldoSome prefer Argentinian, others Portuguese.

