“If there were 10 minutes left, I wouldn’t put Messi on the field, I would play with Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player in history”

2023-07-01

Years will pass and we will never see strong competition like the one in which they shone Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo . Two of the best players in football history.

Both of them are in the last phase of their careers, one of them is playing it Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Another to come to the United States for development MLS. However, comparisons between the two still stand.

Now it was Gary Nevillelegend Manchester Unitedwho are in discussion with Jamie Carragher sparked controversy in sky sport.

“My driver asked me: If I were a coach, I wouldn’t be, and you could pick any player in history at their highest peak to win a game coming off the bench with only 10 minutes left and one change, who would it be who? I thought it would be Cristiano Ronaldo. “For sure it will be Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Neville.