If he wins, Peña says he will launch an investigation into the RD|public debt AlMomento.net

Santo Domingo: The presidential candidate of the Servers Generation party, Carlos Peña, said that if he becomes president of the republic, the first thing he will do is review public debt and negotiate interest rates and debt consolidation.

The former deputy said that his party is well organized, recognized by the Central Electoral Council, and that Square 28 of the ballot is the fourth national political force.

He said he is focused on working alongside serious and responsible Dominicans who are willing to work for the nation of Duarte, Sanchez and Mela, regardless of their religious denomination.

“Dominicans should not lose their votes by being put on the same parties that threw people down the well. And the alternatives in 2024 will be only two: the election of a trio of parties that historically drained the public treasury or the generation of servers to serve the country, and the breaking of the corrupt and distorted scheme that did not solve the national problems.

He lamented that in the current government of Luis Abenader, according to what he said, an unprecedented system of the National Palace was created, “consisting of the government of the rich minority, over the poor majority, leaning towards the powerful sectors, and not towards the poor and middle-class who gave him their trust ».

