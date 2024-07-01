July 3, 2024

IES Gádor, Best at Almeria Innovation and Science Fair

Zera Pearson July 1, 2024 2 min read

IES Gádor-Francisco Javier Román has received prestigious recognition in the educational field. In collaboration with the Sensociencia group, part of the Department of Experimental Science Education of the University of Almería, the Science Department of IES Gádor-Francisco Javier Román presented an innovative activity at the 4th Almería Innovation and Science Fair. The activity, entitled “Is chickpea a living thing?”, was carried out by fourth-year students at ESO and stood out for its originality and the quality of its teaching.

After the fun experience at the fair, the activity was sent to the ACIERTAS Awards (Learning Science through Inquiry in Collaborative Transversal Networks), an educational project of COSCE (Confederation of Scientific Societies of Spain). This project provides a space where teachers from all educational levels, from early childhood education to high school, can share their experiences and find resources developed by scientists to implement in the classroom.

