IES Gádor, Best at Almeria Innovation and Science Fair

IES Gádor-Francisco Javier Román has received prestigious recognition in the educational field. In collaboration with the Sensociencia group, part of the Department of Experimental Science Education of the University of Almería, the Science Department of IES Gádor-Francisco Javier Román presented an innovative activity at the 4th Almería Innovation and Science Fair. The activity, entitled “Is chickpea a living thing?”, was carried out by fourth-year students at ESO and stood out for its originality and the quality of its teaching.

After the fun experience at the fair, the activity was sent to the ACIERTAS Awards (Learning Science through Inquiry in Collaborative Transversal Networks), an educational project of COSCE (Confederation of Scientific Societies of Spain). This project provides a space where teachers from all educational levels, from early childhood education to high school, can share their experiences and find resources developed by scientists to implement in the classroom.

IES Gádor-Francisco Javier Román is proud to announce that its activity has been selected among the three finalists in the “Most Original Experience” category. On June 21, at an event held in the Luis García Berlanga Hall of the Faculty of Information Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid, it was awarded the first prize for its innovative proposal.

The administration of the institute expresses its gratitude and congratulates the fourth-year ESO students who participated in this experiment and the physics and chemistry teacher, Lorenzo Hernandez Villalobos, for their dedication and effort. This achievement highlights the educational excellence of IES Gádor-Francisco Javier Román and its commitment to innovation and quality in science teaching.

This recognition confirms the educational quality of IES Gádor-Francisco Javier Román, confirming its position as an institution committed to academic excellence and innovation in teaching.