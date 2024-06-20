Identifying the origin of cancer using artificial intelligence, a major advance in medicine

At the Curie Institute ParisSystem artificial intelligence to Identify the origin of cancer, so that appropriate treatment can be given as quickly as possible. The earlier the disease is detected, the better the chances of recovery.

Artificial intelligence helps in finding specific treatment

Alain Fadel, a retiree who had been fighting cancer for two years, received unexpected news a few days ago. Artificial intelligence has just solved the mystery of his illness. It was impossible for doctors to determine which organ the tumor came from. The computer found what seemed impossible to find.

Dr. Sarah Watson, who designed the algorithm, used tens of thousands of data points. “We are pretty sure we have diagnosed your disease. We have classified this disease into a family Sarcomas open the possibility of treatments that have never been done before“, He said.

For his patients, it is a revolution. “It’s about transferring these very mathematical tools, these computational tools, into patient care,” he added.

More than 430,000 people with cancer: what can artificial intelligence do?

Patients who benefit from targeted therapy live longer, Triple your chances of survival. Two hundred MRI scans were performed on highly aggressive tumors in women.

AI indicates whether the usual treatment will be a failure or success, and It may help avoid unnecessary chemotherapy. Democratizing this technology across the country is a real challenge And a source of hope. Cancer affects 430,000 people every year.