“I would never allow that.”

“Lucero”America’s bride“She finally spoke out about the rumors that linked her romantically to… Former President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto. In an interview with Jorge Ramos for the program “Algo Personal”, the actress and singer categorically denied any romantic relationship with the former president.

Journalist Mario Maldonado, in his book “Confessions from Exile: Enrique Peña Nieto,” revealed that Lucero was one of the candidates to assume the position of First Lady of Mexico. According to Maldonado, the goal was to “conquer Lucero,” who was responsible for promoting the achievements of Peña Nieto’s government in 2008 and 2009 through advertisements. Lucero categorically denied this information.

They hired me to do a commercial, or to sing. “I enjoy doing my job, but I’ve never allowed this in my life. This guy will flirt with you because it suits all of us,” the singer said.

For her, being involved in political advertising was like another job: “They hired me to run a campaign. I saw it as just another commercial in my career. I’d rather not be involved in politics,” Lucero stated.

Manuel Mijares’ ex-wife She explained that she never discovered that she was one of the “candidates” to be Peña Nieto’s wife: “I tell you this in all honesty, I did not even know that there was a search for candidates. I never knew. No one from her team approached me with that intention and I would not have let them all By flying.

With his strong response… Lucero He denies speculation about a possible relationship with former President Peña Nieto, explaining that his participation in the political campaign was only professional.