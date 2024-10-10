October 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“I would never allow that.”

“I would never allow that.”

Phyllis Ward October 11, 2024 2 min read

“Lucero”America’s bride“She finally spoke out about the rumors that linked her romantically to… Former President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto. In an interview with Jorge Ramos for the program “Algo Personal”, the actress and singer categorically denied any romantic relationship with the former president.

Journalist Mario Maldonado, in his book “Confessions from Exile: Enrique Peña Nieto,” revealed that Lucero was one of the candidates to assume the position of First Lady of Mexico. According to Maldonado, the goal was to “conquer Lucero,” who was responsible for promoting the achievements of Peña Nieto’s government in 2008 and 2009 through advertisements. Lucero categorically denied this information.

They hired me to do a commercial, or to sing. “I enjoy doing my job, but I’ve never allowed this in my life. This guy will flirt with you because it suits all of us,” the singer said.

For her, being involved in political advertising was like another job: “They hired me to run a campaign. I saw it as just another commercial in my career. I’d rather not be involved in politics,” Lucero stated.

Manuel Mijares’ ex-wife She explained that she never discovered that she was one of the “candidates” to be Peña Nieto’s wife: “I tell you this in all honesty, I did not even know that there was a search for candidates. I never knew. No one from her team approached me with that intention and I would not have let them all By flying.

With his strong response… Lucero He denies speculation about a possible relationship with former President Peña Nieto, explaining that his participation in the political campaign was only professional.

See also  A heat wave makes a church appear in Ketchula, Chiapas

Are you tired of reading and need a break?😅
We invite you to disconnect and laugh with us in “Risa Remedio Infallible!” Pause and let our new laughter and jokes restore your energy. 🚀🌟

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Bukele stresses he will not ruin his legacy for money when responding to media questioning his property purchases
3 min read

Bukele stresses he will not ruin his legacy for money when responding to media questioning his property purchases

October 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
I hope they understand that on July 28 they tried to carry out a coup
2 min read

I hope they understand that on July 28 they tried to carry out a coup

October 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon
3 min read

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon

October 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley
2 min read

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson