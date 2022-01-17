January 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

"I received threats from Rosario Murillo"

“I received threats from Rosario Murillo”

Winston Hale January 17, 2022 1 min read

Pastor Edwin Roman opposes formal deportation, despite appointing a parish administrator of the San Miguel Archangel Parish in the Masaya field. Roman has been in the United States since August 2021 for medical reasons.

“I did not apply for asylum, but I was one of those Nicaraguans who could not return because of threats. I was not comfortable going to Nicaragua,” said Edwing’s father.

The dean argued that he had received “many threats, even from Rosario Murillo.” “The situation in my country is very difficult. The church has told me that it is better for me to stay here. That’s why I do not have a return date. “

Related News: Monsignor Boyce condemns “fear and cruelty imposed to preserve power.”

“I am in the United States with the cardinal’s approval. I do not think the situation in Nicaragua will change, we are in a very difficult time, ”he added.

Father Roman was one of the priests who criticized the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. During the social uprisings of April 2018, the government opened the doors of the church to serve those injured by repression.

In the small basilica of San Sebastian in Triumph, Caracas, he was attacked by Sandinista and paramilitary forces who forcibly entered the temple that housed a group of young people who had been wounded in a clean-up operation by the Ordega dictator-Murillo.

See also  Attorney General provides administrative closure tool for immigration judges | Univision Immigration News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Winter storms threaten 80 million people in southeastern United States

January 17, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

2,500 flights were canceled on Sunday due to a winter storm

January 16, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Baja California: Tsunami warning issued in US

January 16, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

They hold 359 migrants, including 294 from Guatemala, in a trailer in the Mexican state of Veracruz – Prensa Libre

January 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“I received threats from Rosario Murillo”

January 17, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

This is how Walo Silvas, from MS Band, takes care of losing 30 kilos | News from Mexico

January 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

science and technology for new chile

January 17, 2022 Zera Pearson