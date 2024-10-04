“I don’t have much left”

October 4, 2024

October 4, 2024

The famous British singer Elton John, 77 years old, shared a revealing confession about his health condition, affected by multiple diseases that he has suffered from over the years.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, during the screening of his latest documentary entitled “Elton John: It’s Not Too Late,” the artist spoke frankly about the physical challenges he has faced recently.

With a touch of humor, Elton commented, “There’s not much left of me,” referring to the multiple surgeries that led to the loss of different parts of his body. He joked to his fans: “I don’t have tonsils, I don’t have an appendix, I don’t even have my right thigh. But I’m still here thanks to my left thigh.”

Despite the health difficulties, Elton remained optimistic and grateful. He recently suffered a serious eye infection that led to poor vision in one eye, although he hopes for a gradual recovery.

These health challenges did not dampen his spirit. On the contrary, he continues to work on new projects, largely driven by the unconditional love for his family. “David, Zachary and Elijah are my life. Thanks to them, I am the happiest man in the world,” she said, referring to her husband and children.

The documentary, which will premiere on Disney+ on December 13, aims to provide a thrilling tour of the music icon’s career spanning more than 50 years, featuring unreleased photographs and intimate reflections on his personal life. The film documents key moments, including the preparations for their final concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022, which marked an unforgettable end to their “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

Although Elton has decided to retire from touring, his musical legacy does not stop. He already has new projects planned that will see the light of day in the near future. Likewise, he proudly celebrates 34 years of sobriety, an event he considers essential to his life and shares with his followers as an example of strength.

“Elton John: Never Too Late” is presented as an intriguing portrait of a legend in life, who continues to shine in the face of adversity to the beat of his passion for music and the unconditional support of his family. Elton John remains an inspirational figure, proving that despite the trials he has faced, love and music can be a beacon of light in the darkest of times.

