“I didn’t take it off, my face lost weight like that” Eiza Gonzalez, facing the doctor who indicated she had bilateral surgery | News from Mexico

"I didn't take it off, my face lost weight like that" Eiza Gonzalez, facing the doctor who indicated she had bilateral surgery

Hermosillo, Sonora. – Mexican actress and model Eiza Gonzalezagainst a doctor who accused her of having a “very good” bilateral cut, because she asserted she had never had one.

Isa is one of the most famous and famous artists in the artistic community, which I spoke about immediately before the statements of this surgeon, who faced the cameras of a famous TV station.

was the doctor Fernando Guerrero, Through a program broadcast by Unicable, he set the actress as an example of how a good pectomie surgery can be, comparing her how she looked before and how she looks today with a slimmer appearance.

Isa confirms that she did not undergo plastic surgery

The doctor mentions that the famous woman responded to him after learning what he said.

He answered me, he told me: did you know? I didn’t take them off, bisha balls, my face thinned like that because of the operations I underwent In different situations, but I didn’t take it off, ”according to the actress.

Let’s remember that Iza has stated on many occasions that she has had problems in the past, which has been the target of criticism until now. This is why the life you lead today depends on a healthy diet combined with a good exercise routine.

