Carolina Sandoval defends her daughter after she was attacked because of her weight

Caroline Sandoval He is one of the most important figures in show business. controversialHowever, during all these years, the presenter has worked hard for her growth Work crew Feed off conferences and organize a a movement named “Strong and coolwho taught him to choose fights I had to fights Without going into unnecessary wear.

It is noteworthy that the Venezuelan journalist gave an interview with prestigious Spanish psychologist Rafael Santandrosuccessful book author books how “without fear” And “The way to live without fearAnd in a way, all these experiences that have been collected over the years and interacting with characters of this type, have been made Carolina What really fight for He deserves Without wasting time on other issues.

Karina Sandoval and her daughter, Barbara Camila.

This is the reason for this week Caroline Sandoval He came out to defend his daughter Barbara Camila, Who was he victim to attacks In the social networks where they calledfat woman“There will always be people on social media who try to minimize or flag ‘but’ what you do,” he began by saying in the video the caller shared on his Twitter account. instagram.

“I want them to know how to handle this. And I, far from getting angry or responding to these people, want to put out a video in which Barbara Camila answers whether or not she is fat. And remember something, being fat is not a sin.” Carolina.

Carolina Sandoval explained that there will always be people on social networks who want to end their peace of mind.

Sandoval Obviously you don’t have to come to Critics that one gets, and less than this Destabilization Your inner peace “Don’t let criticism like that break your peace of mind,” insisted the Venezuelan.

In addition, Caroline Sandoval He closed his post with a video of his daughter Barbara Camilla Where she somehow humorously responds to each of the They criticized for his condition. “Life is so beautiful and it’s worth being strong and gorgeous. Barbara Camila concludes this message,” concluded the Venezuelan, who explained that if it comes to defending her daughter, she acts like a mother lioness.