“Good to be back!”

Shakira He lived a year very jerky. On June 4, 2022, Colombian singer W Gerrard Pique Publicly announced the breakup of their relationship after 12 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that privacy be respected. Thank you for your understanding,” read the statement released by the artist’s communication agency, confirming rumors of a crisis in the couple.

A year later, the lives of both of them have changed a lot. Now, Shakira, along with her two children, Milan and Sasha, has moved to MiamiWhere he enjoys a renewed social life The suitors never stop coming out. For his part, Pique seems happy in his relationship with him Clara Shea And they focused on their commercial projects, especially in Kings League.

However, everyone knows that the past year wasn’t exactly a bed of roses. From the moment they publicly announced their separation, the Clashes, bad feelings and hurtful messages Between the two it was going on.

Shakira returns to Barcelona two months after moving to Miami

Now, the Colombian singer is back in Barcelona with her two children, just two months after moving to the United States. Shakira returned by surprise to what was her city of many years with 20 bags, accompanied by her brother, Tonino. To deliver it personally to your childrenMilan and Sasha to their father as part of the separation agreement the couple reached after their separation.

What no one expected was the expectation that the hero of this story would fully awaken Montmelo Circuit Fieldwhere this weekend Spanish GP from F1. Both Shakira and Pique were included in the list of VIP guests who would have attended the race on Sunday, causing the eyes of many to be drawn to celebrity territory rather than the real stars of the sport that day. : drivers.

Finally, what could have been more of a tense reunion did not happen. Shakira appeared on the Barcelona track and showed herself “Happy to be backWhile Pique decided not to appear in Montmelo, or at least not to do so in public, because he was not caught by the media or by the fans who packed the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday.