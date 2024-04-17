I did this trick to deodorize the refrigerator and it worked, and it no longer smells bad!

If there's one thing I can't stand in this life, it's when the refrigerator smells bad even though I try to clean it as best as I can, and the same thing happens to me when the washing machine smells bad. So after trying a lot of tricks to try Remove bad odor from this device I came across one that actually works!

It's very important to find the source of the bad odor and correct it, but if you're as desperate as I am, here's the advice Remove bad odor from the refrigerator Yes, it helps, but it will not remove the root of the problem.

Why does the refrigerator smell bad?

Food is in bad condition: Sometimes food spoils inside the refrigerator, causing unpleasant odors to appear over time. Check products periodically and dispose of them if necessary.

Spills and waste: It happens that some food falls in refrigerator The residue remains on the surface, causing unpleasant odors. It is important to constantly check the refrigerator to identify any spills and correct them in a timely manner.

Dirty filters: Some refrigerators have air or water filters that can accumulate dirt over time. Replace or clean these filters according to the manufacturer's recommendations.

Lack of hygiene: Often times, the bad smell is just because your refrigerator is in dire need of a deep cleaning. Clean the inside of the refrigerator well with a water and vinegar solution to get rid of any residue or bad odor.

Inappropriate temperature: If your refrigerator is not at the correct temperature, this may contribute to the growth of bacteria and mold, causing an unpleasant odor. Make sure your refrigerator has a temperature setting. If your refrigerator's temperature is not set correctly, it may contribute to the growth of bacteria and mold, which can cause unpleasant odors. Make sure the temperature is between 1-4°C, although it may vary depending on each type of device.

How to remove bad odor from refrigerator

We have already seen that the most important thing is identification The origin of the bad smell and take the necessary measures; However, you can also improve this aspect of your refrigerator with a simple trick that, when I did, worked very well:

ingredients

2 lemons

16 cloves

Procedure

Cut the lemon in half. Place four cloves in each lemon half. Place the lemon halves on the different floors of the refrigerator. Leave the lemon for a few days, and you will notice that the bad smell disappears or at least fades a lot.

In Directo al Paladar México you can also read: How to get rid of the smell of eggs or “chocchia” from dishes