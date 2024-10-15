I did that and it all went wrong.





What began as an idyllic relationship soon became a nightmare for young Kendall Kay, who made the radical decision to go live with her boyfriend, whom she had just met, at his request. Luke Lentz, now 25, offered a life together, even quitting his job and devoting himself to housework, since he had the financial ability to support her and cover the household expenses.

Her boyfriend at the time, in 2021, was an executive at a major PR firm. At that time, according to Kendall, he was responsible for paying the rent, as well as bills and her glamorous vacations, while she was left to arrange or cook, something she shared on social networks as an ideal lifestyle, but not everything was like this.

After just over two years of dating, Lentz left her: “It’s definitely risky to get into that lifestyle if you don’t have a safety net that you can fall back on,” he told The Sun.

In the same interview, the beautiful young woman, who worked as an OnlyFans model and made money on social networks, said that she met her ex-boyfriend during a vacation in Mexico, in 2021. As she explained, they “connected” immediately and at the end of the trip Luke told her that He asked her to travel to Puerto Rico to live with him, and she agreed.

