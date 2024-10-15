October 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

I did that and it all went wrong.

I did that and it all went wrong.

Lane Skeldon October 15, 2024 2 min read


Couple photo: Created with AI Pixels

What began as an idyllic relationship soon became a nightmare for young Kendall Kay, who made the radical decision to go live with her boyfriend, whom she had just met, at his request. Luke Lentz, now 25, offered a life together, even quitting his job and devoting himself to housework, since he had the financial ability to support her and cover the household expenses.

by: Blue Radio

Her boyfriend at the time, in 2021, was an executive at a major PR firm. At that time, according to Kendall, he was responsible for paying the rent, as well as bills and her glamorous vacations, while she was left to arrange or cook, something she shared on social networks as an ideal lifestyle, but not everything was like this.

After just over two years of dating, Lentz left her: “It’s definitely risky to get into that lifestyle if you don’t have a safety net that you can fall back on,” he told The Sun.

In the same interview, the beautiful young woman, who worked as an OnlyFans model and made money on social networks, said that she met her ex-boyfriend during a vacation in Mexico, in 2021. As she explained, they “connected” immediately and at the end of the trip Luke told her that He asked her to travel to Puerto Rico to live with him, and she agreed.

To read more, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Paulina Mercado reappears in “Sale el sol” to say “goodbye”
2 min read

Paulina Mercado reappears in “Sale el sol” to say “goodbye”

October 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Leri Martinez has announced that she is leaving La Oreja de Van Gogh after 17 years as a singer
2 min read

Leri Martinez has announced that she is leaving La Oreja de Van Gogh after 17 years as a singer

October 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
The three signs that will achieve all their goals thanks to the illumination of the moon over Aquarius
2 min read

The three signs that will achieve all their goals thanks to the illumination of the moon over Aquarius

October 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

TeleOnce postpones the discussion of the candidates for the position of governor of the state
2 min read

TeleOnce postpones the discussion of the candidates for the position of governor of the state

October 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Find out which one breaks all delay records
2 min read

Find out which one breaks all delay records

October 15, 2024 Zera Pearson
I did that and it all went wrong.
2 min read

I did that and it all went wrong.

October 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
“Medicine Values ​​Tree” planted next to the new Health Sciences Building on the Las Lagunillas Campus | UJA Digital Magazine
2 min read

“Medicine Values ​​Tree” planted next to the new Health Sciences Building on the Las Lagunillas Campus | UJA Digital Magazine

October 15, 2024 Zera Pearson