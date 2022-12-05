“I am the only young actress who wants to be in Cuba”

Cuban actress Andrea always goodbye She participated as a presenter at the opening of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana, where she announced that she The only young actress who wants to be in Cuba.

With sheer solemnity that elicited laughter in the auditorium, Andrea complained to those present at the Charles Chaplin Theater, on Thursday, that she was very cold.

“I just arrived but I’ve been here since 10:00 in the morning. I’m having a hard time now, but to honor cinema I’m going to do it as much as I can. (…) I just can’t stand a cold with him, I guess that’s why I am the only young Cuban actress who wants to be in Cuba“, He said.

His comment sparked laughter and applause from the audience. He continued by adding that it would beSaving resources Just as the ICAIC does with actors’ salaries.”

The young woman also gave a presentation by some officials who attended the opening ceremony of the festival, including the Minister of Culture Albedo Alonsoto which there were boos from the audience and Rogelio Polancohead of the ideological department of the Cuban Communist Party.

“I always wondered… what are they going to talk about in this section? It’s a question I’ve always had, just like Arnaldo and his Talisman: ‘Did you see what I told you?’ No one will ever know what he said to him,” he commented.

Andrea always goodbyethe daughter of the famous Cuban actor and comedian Goodbye Osvaldo DoemShe became popular on national television as host Noelia Permelon.

The monologue he gave at the festival show is in keeping with the type of show that accompanies these cultural events. He used a good, restrained, but poignant sense of humor, which must have made more than one of the political officials in the room uncomfortable.

The 43rd Latin American Film Festival Havana opened on the night of December 1, with a screening of the film Argentina, 1985. The recently deceased singer-songwriter was also honored Pablo Milanes.