December 5, 2022

She is Beatriz, the younger sister of Veronica Castro with whom she acted in soap operas.

Lane Skeldon December 5, 2022 2 min read

Veronica Castro Established herself as one of the most represented actresses in telenovelas in Mexico, the actress has many brothers, one of whom is Beatrice Castro. The Younger sister From short green eyes he also devoted himself to acting and even I act together La Ferro Castro in several TV soap; However, she has currently moved away from the media.

despite of BeatriceThe sister Underage He was kept out of show business, a few decades ago I act together a Veronica Castro in kit TV soap. In her teens, Veronica started acting lessons, which her sister also attended, but it was she who distinguished herself most in melodramas, where she rose to fame thanks to “The Rich Cry Too”.

