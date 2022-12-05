She is Beatriz, the younger sister of Veronica Castro with whom she acted in soap operas.

Veronica Castro Established herself as one of the most represented actresses in telenovelas in Mexico, the actress has many brothers, one of whom is Beatrice Castro. The Younger sister From short green eyes he also devoted himself to acting and even I act together La Ferro Castro in several TV soap; However, she has currently moved away from the media.

despite of BeatriceThe sister Underage He was kept out of show business, a few decades ago I act together a Veronica Castro in kit TV soap. In her teens, Veronica started acting lessons, which her sister also attended, but it was she who distinguished herself most in melodramas, where she rose to fame thanks to “The Rich Cry Too”.

Having made this leap to fame with the other TV soap in which Beatrice acted together a Veronica Castro, was in the “right of birth”. This was the production in which it took place sister Underage From the actress appeared for the first time on television in 1981, in this telecast they gave life to the Junko sisters, the complicity of which they have shown so well on the screen.

This wasn’t the only time BeatriceThe sister Underage From Veronica CastroAnd the together her in TV soap. Well, a year later they returned to share the credits in the telenovela “Veronica: The Face of Love”. from this moment sister From short green eyes she came to work internationally by participating in an Italian soap opera in 1985.

However, despite its great success TV soap From the eighties with ma Beatrice He moved away from show business, from that moment on little was known about sister Underage From Veronica Castro Until 2008 when Cristian Castro’s mother spoke to the media and revealed that her sister was battling cancer.

The actress of the movie “The Rich Also Cry” revealed this sister Beatrice He was in Houston undergoing cancer treatment, but admitted he was fine. That was the last time Verónica Castro spoke of Betty, as she affectionately called her.