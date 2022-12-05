Galilea Montijo turns up the heat in a gold mini dress full of shimmer

Venerable Montague Established itself as one of the Great characters from the show Thanks to the excellent work she does as the host of “Hoy” and as a researcher at The fourth season of the reality show “Who is the Mask?”where she shines every Sunday not only for her knack for investigating characters, but also because of the stunning look she wears on every broadcast.

At 49 years old, the show business star can also boast that she is a queen on social networks because her indisputable fame is reflected in the millions of followers she has on Instagram, where she has more than 10 million fans responsible for Viralize all the content she shares. The host usually shares photos of her lifestyle and the outfits she wears on the shows she participates in. On this occasion, the The presenter stunned her fans with her look in the movie “Who’s the Mask?”

The hostess stunned her followers with this look. Photo: @galileamontijo

On her Instagram account, the Guadalajara, Jalisco-born businesswoman has shown that fashion is a part of her daily life by looking stunning with her best looks highlighting each of the curves she has achieved throughout her career. This is illustrated again by showing the same in a file mini dress Golden color, full of sparklewhich has received thousands of compliments on its official accounts.

Galilea Montijo added a thousand reactions by showing herself in a risky dress full of sparkle that revealed all her charm. was during the programWho is the mask? That woman from Guadalajara revealed her curves and showed off one of the best dresses of the season. To complete the look, the hostess wore platforms in the same color as the dress, which was praised by hundreds of people.

The look was worn during the new broadcast of “Who’s the Mask?”. Photo: @galileamontijo

“Señoraaaa cut it down to your perfection,” “More Nice’, ‘You are beautiful’ and ‘How much do you like it’ were some of the comments the Guadalajara native received, and the photos added about 50,000 ‘likes’.

