“I am old”, Carioca salutes the controversial statements of Peugo Mediotempo

Monterey, NL / 24.10.2022 19:17:55

It’s been several days since the deletion tigers In the quarter-finals against Pachucain which Michael Herrera As justification for the failure, he said his equipment was already old, and would have to be refurbished.

Currently, Rafael Carioca He brought back this controversy, because he wrote in his Instagram stories “I’m old”, because of these Herrera’s words.

Carioca is 33 years old, and although he played as a rookie, he appeared on several occasions as a substitute because something did not convince the helmsman of his actions.

What did the louse say?

“Me or anyone else who’s coming in will get the generational change that won, people get upset because you take out one player or another and you try to rejuvenate the team and then somebody’s going to get it, if it’s not me that’s coming in, there’s going to be a change and it has to happen, Gignac is not Forever.”