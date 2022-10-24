CONCACAF Quartet Confirms Olympic Final First Leg Referee Against Alagoulense at Chilato Uccles National Stadium

2022-10-24
The first leg of the CONCACAF League is guaranteed in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, where it will host the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.
For this duel, CONCACAF has today announced the appointed match officials, who will be responsible for doing justice in this first challenge on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Confirmed: Olympia announces the sale of first-leg tickets for the CONCACAF League against Alguinesse
The region’s football governing body has decided to assign responsibility for this first leg match to the Canadian quartet, which will be led by Drew Fisher.
Fischer will be joined by: Michael Barujen, 1st assistant and Christopher Wattam. In addition to Rubiel Vazquez as the fourth referee and a North American citizenship.
He has been a professional referee since 2007, but was appointed to the North American Division One in 2012 and FIFA since 2015. He also officiated at the 2015 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship and the 2015 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifiers Championship.
According to records, Sapphire has an average of 67 yellow cards and six red cards in the duels that he led in the US First Division.
As for the penalty shootout he imposed in his directed duel, the Canadian scored only three goals in the Major League Soccer.
Olimpia and Alajuelense will face each other on Wednesday, October 26, starting at 7:00 p.m. at Chelato Uclés National Stadium, where a full house experience will take place, after the full ticket office sale has been confirmed.
Match officials:
Referee: Drew Fisher (Canada)
AR1: Michael Barujen (Canada)
AR2 Christopher Wattam (Canada)
Fourth official: Rubel Vazquez (USA)
