CONCACAF Quartet Confirms Olympic Final First Leg Referee Against Alagoulense at Chilato Uccles National Stadium

2022-10-24

The first leg of the CONCACAF League is guaranteed in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, where it will host the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

For this duel, CONCACAF has today announced the appointed match officials, who will be responsible for doing justice in this first challenge on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The region’s football governing body has decided to assign responsibility for this first leg match to the Canadian quartet, which will be led by Drew Fisher.

Fischer will be joined by: Michael Barujen, 1st assistant and Christopher Wattam. In addition to Rubiel Vazquez as the fourth referee and a North American citizenship.

He has been a professional referee since 2007, but was appointed to the North American Division One in 2012 and FIFA since 2015. He also officiated at the 2015 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship and the 2015 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifiers Championship.