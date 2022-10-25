Cuban star Ciro Silvino Licea has finally been released in the United States – SwingComplete

Written by Jasel Porto

The Cuban star and his former coach Ciro Silvino Lecia worried many of his followers and friends about the delay in his official arrival in the United States. While the others achieved the goal faster than Granma, it was a bit different.

As his brother-in-law informed us on Monday, Cerro Silvino was finally released from the detention center where he was several days ago after crossing the Rio Grande through the Mexican town of Piedras Negras.

His colleague here at Complete Swing, Daniel de Malas, announced when he turned himself in to the Border Patrol and transported him to a Texas station for the usual process that goes with all illegal immigrants.

The one who was until last season as pitching coach for Alazanes, took a little longer in Mexico than expected because he never reunited with one of his close family members. Then there were other minor cases that ended up being resolved.

Ciro will lead his life in the densely populated city of Houston, one of the most important cities in Texas, which has recently received a large number of Cubans. He will arrive a few days before the start of the World Series between the Astros and Fleiss at the same venue.

Part of his family lives there, not only his son-in-law, but also his wife, who has been very anxious for days to end her relationship with the former bowler.

Although the results in the playoffs given by the Bayamo native were not positive compared to other shooters, his general stats within Cuban baseball combined with his talent earned him a significant space in his stage.

He was the captain of the stadium twice (1999 and 2007), and was in the national team several times. He made his debut with the Cuban national team in the Intercontinental Cup in 1997 (lost for gold against Japan) and then repeated the silver medal in this competition in the 1999 competition.

But his highlights in the group were the 2001 Chinese Taipei World Cup (champion), the 1999 Winnipeg Pan American Games (champion) and his attendance at the 2009 World Classics.

Only four bowlers have won more than Cerro Silvino in National Series history (208 in 23 seasons), which is in fact the bowler who emigrated with the most successes to Cuba.

In his role as coach and bowler of the Granma team, he has done an extremely impressive job of contributing to the four titles led by Carlos Martí.