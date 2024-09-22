Hurricane probability increases for both systems monitored by the NHC

He National Hurricane Center (NHC in English) Monitors two new systems capable of hurricanes.

According to the agency’s latest bulletin, issued at 2:00 p.m. The first system Who is watching? Formed between Guatemala and Cuba. This wave has a 40% chance of becoming a hurricane over the next two days The probability increases 80% in next seven days.

States in the southern United States, such as Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida, must monitor the system.

Another system emerging from Africa It is monitored by NHC. This disturbance has a 0% hurricane probability over the next two days, but that figure It will increase to 50% in the next seven days.

“Environmental conditions may facilitate the gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression may develop by the middle and end of this week,” the NHC report said.

The hurricane season starts on June 1 and lasts until November 30Every year.

Names for this year’s storms: Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debbie, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helen, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Raphael, Sarah, Tony, Valerie and William.