Huayra R EVO, Pagani's most impressive convertible

Pagani continues to advance the world Super cars Now displaying his latest works, Huayra R Evoa transferable funnel model that pushes the boundaries of performance and represents an exciting addition to the program Art in the path.

The Pagani team explored new stylistic and technical possibilities, resulting in a supercar that is as exciting as it is extreme and that only some customers will be able to enjoy, those adrenaline junkies who were looking for a model that combined good speed with open-air fun.

The new Pagani Utopia blurs the lines between art and cars

The inspiration is multi-faceted: from IndyCar race cars to historic Le Mans cars. (Photos: Pagani)



Starting with the removal of the roof, Pagani set himself the goal of developing a harmonious car with a strong character, taking some inspiration from the elegance of world cars. Le Mans That graced the slopes in the 1960s and 1970s and the long-tailed “Coudalonga” models.

Pagani has created the most impressive convertible: the Huayra R EVO

Under these principles, aerodynamics, design and detailing are meticulously addressed, adhering to its own standards and those of its most demanding customers. The entire development took about two years as all the needs of buyers and collaborators such as Pirelli and Brembo.

Photos: Pagani

As you can see, there was also some inspiration from the time when drivers were driving convertibles and after a lot of work they were able to create a car that met all the requirements.

The Huayra R Evo is bold and aggressive, with careful consideration for safety and significantly increased power output, braking performance, aerodynamic efficiency and vertical load.

Aerodynamic efficiency has been improved, resulting in a 45% increase in downforce while maintaining easy handling. (Photos: Pagani)

Several distinctive characteristics can be seen at first glance: At the front, its design is more compact and aerodynamically efficient. From the front hood, belt line and side sills, the feeling of lightness and efficiency is enhanced.

These features are complemented by a rear extension of 190 mm, according to the concept “Kudalonga” (a long tail). The wide, elegantly contoured rear bonnet supports the newly introduced central stabilizer fin and struts integrated within the spoiler.

The driving mode is inspired by the most innovative applications in the world of motorsport, with a particular focus on safety. (Photos: Pagani)

It includes the overall design of the body Class A carbon fibre Of the latest generation, specially developed for Utopia. This material improves visual appearance and structural performance and contributes to a 38% increase in stiffness properties at the same weight.

It's at the heart of the Huayra R Evo Pagani V12-R Evo engine The new engine has been developed, equipped with the latest technology derived from the world of competition 900 hp at 8750 rpm with a maximum torque of 770 Nm.

But performance isn't just about raw power: it's about control and agility. The Huayra R Evo's advanced suspension system, featuring a traction damper and electronically controlled active shock absorbers, ensures optimal grip and stability in every corner.

Inside the cabin, Pagani has dedicated itself to safety with six-point safety belts made of fire-resistant materials and carbon fiber headrests, every detail designed to protect and enhance the driving experience.