HR Derby Anthem Singer Apologises For Being Drunk

After performing the U.S. national anthem to widespread criticism at the MLB Home Run Derby, country singer Ingrid Andress apologized Tuesday and said she was drunk.

“Today I will be checking into a center to get the help I need,” he posted on social media. “That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, to all the fans, and to this country that I love so much for this performance.”

A Major League Baseball spokesman said he would have no comment. Matt BourneA representative for Andres said there would be no further comment at this time.

Andres, 32, is the daughter of a former Major League strength and conditioning coach. Brad Andreswho was working for Detroit Tigersthe Colorado Rockies And the New York Mets.

Ingrid Anders has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist of 2021.

On Monday night, Anders sang an a cappella version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a song that is notoriously difficult to sing. Clips of his unpopular performance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, have since been circulating on social media.

Andres began her songwriting career in Nashville before signing her own music and releasing her debut album in 2020. She released a second album in 2022 and is promoting a new song on social media that is set to be released next week.

This isn’t the first time the national anthem has been criticized. In a string of controversial performances of the national anthem at sporting events, Roseanne Barr’s performance at a 1990 San Diego Padres game and Fergie’s performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game drew similar backlash.

Country singer and Texas native, Cody JohnsonThe national anthem is scheduled to be performed before the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.