How will the new iPhone 15 Pro buttons work?

Apple will implement a new type of button on the side of its iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro line of models will have always-on functionality on the side buttons

Rumors about the next generation of Apple smartphones that have been circulating online for the past few months suggest that the company plans to remove the physical volume control buttons from the iPhone 15 Pro in favor of Unified small dashboard With pressure sensitivity and/or support for touch gestures.

In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro volume control layout has been revealed thanks to some Makes Inspired by the CAD files of the original model. We know the design change, we know the possible reasons to replace the button, we know what it would look like, but… How will the new iPhone 15 Pro volume controls work?

These will be the new buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro

The physical buttons on the side edge of the iPhone 15 Pro will be gone. They will cease to be mobile components to become Fixed panels with touch function. This type of functionality was already in the iPhone 7’s Home button and the iPhone 15 Pro’s volume control will work in a very similar way.

According to rumors, the volume control panel for the iPhone 15 Pro It will simulate real pressure with small vibrations When we use it and it will remain active even if the iPhone 15 Pro is turned off thanks to the terminal microprocessor.

My latest survey suggests that the volume button and power button of two new high-end iPhone models iPhone 15/2H23 may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the iPhone 7/8/SE2&3 home button design) to replace the physical button design/ machinist. – 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

How will the new sound controls work?

Turning on the iPhone 15 Pro’s new “No Buttons” for volume will be possible thanks to an implementation More compression engines on the device. They will help provide a similar feeling when users press a physical button and will be located on the left and right sides, between the hardware components.

There will be Taptic Actuators located on the inner left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons. – 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

After the most reliable leaks, you will test Apple Two different ways for the volume controls for their early iPhone 15 Pro models.

The first method consists of a plate Touch gesture support It would provide the ability to slide the finger on it to control the volume at a speed of higher or lower speed, depending on the movement of the finger.

On the other hand, the second method will be based on that touch control Recognize or identify different stress levels To adjust the volume of the device. In this way, it will be possible to adjust the volume more quickly with more intense pressure.

Finally, there was some concern that the new volume control panel It does not work well with the use of gloves or coverings For the iPhone 15 Pro, but it looks like Apple will implement a Configuration setting It allows you to customize the sensitivity level of this volume control. It might be a similar process to setting up Touch ID.

But there is still more…

Apple plans to make another small change on the side of its iPhone 15 Pro. Theoretically, the company with the organic apple logo will also replace the iconic mute switch Multifunctional button.

It will be a button similar to the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra and can present a file Wide range of functions Related to the iPhone 15 Pro operating system:

Low Voice

Do not disturb mode

rotation lock

screenshots

screen recording

Turn on the flash

Low power mode

Enable accessibility

Run the shortcut

Open Control Center

Open the notification center

Other accessibility features

Hopefully, the rumors will come true and Apple will tweak this a bit. Continuous design Swipe it on the iPhone 15 Pro with those buttons replaced on the side. It’s true that we’ll miss the classic volume key, but we think that space could be put to better use. Also, many times iPhone users mute the volume by mistake using this little switch.

