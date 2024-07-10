How to watch the new Galaxy Z and Galaxy Watch presentation online

The day you’ve been waiting for is almost here: Find out how to follow the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event live

Promotional poster for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris, Seoul

In a few hours we have an appointment at ParisThe city Samsung chose to celebrate its second event Galaxy open For this year 2024, in which the company will show the world all its innovations in terms of Foldable smartphones, wearables, audio devicesAt this point, we can already get a pretty clear idea of ​​what we will see during the event, and we just have to wait until the event opens its doors.

He will do it in 3:00 PM Spain time on Wednesday, July 10From Andro4all you can follow it live minute by minute. Moreover, if you prefer, you can also follow Official broadcast of the eventWe’ll tell you how to do it.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Schedule

This year Samsung decided to hold its summer event a few weeks earlier than usual. If we usually present the Galaxy Z series models in August, this time they decided to move Unpacked to July. Specifically, this event is celebrated on this day July 10 In Paris, France.

Depending on the country you live in, you can follow the event live at one time or another:

Spain: 15:00

15:00 United States (Washington, DC) : 09:00

: 09:00 Mexico : 07:00

: 07:00 Colombia : 08:00

: 08:00 Chili pepper: 09:00

How to follow the event live online

The Samsung Galaxy Z, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Samsung Galaxy Buds launch event is It will be broadcast live. No pre-registration required. Anyone can watch it through the brand’s YouTube channel, or through Official WebsiteIt will also be possible to follow it through the live broadcast available below these lines a few hours before the show begins.

We hope this Unpacked comes loaded with new features, with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 being the main protagonists. Samsung is also expected to reveal new details about its first smart ring, the Samsung Galaxy RingThe show will also feature special participation from: K-pop group TXT.

