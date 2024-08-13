August 14, 2024

How to share between two people on Instagram

August 13, 2024

This time we show you how to create a collaborative post on Instagram step by step.

You can only share a post between two people on Instagram if both accounts are public.

Instagram keeps improving its features all the time. With every update your app receives on Android and iOS. In an effort not to lose ground to other platforms, the social network in question regularly adds new features so that users can increase the reach of their posts. A clear example of this is Collaborative publications.

This social tool Allows users to combine their efforts to create a post. So that it appears to be “signed” by both. Although its effectiveness depends particularly on the content being shared, as well as the number of followers of both users, it is not necessary to meet almost any requirements to be able to use this social tool.

If you create a video or photo with another Instagram user, you should take a look at this feature. It will give you the possibility to Create a post between two people in a simple, fast and free wayIn order to be able to use it correctly, we advise you to take a look at the tutorial that we show you in this article.

This is how you can make a post between two people on Instagram

Before you get to work, It is important to keep a few things in mind so that you can use the function. In question. First of all, your account must be public, i.e. if you set your Instagram to private, collaborative posts will be disabled.

On the other hand, tagged user In an Instagram post, You must accept the invitation to be part of the post in question.If they do not accept the collaboration, Instagram will not publish the created content. It is worth noting that the said content will be automatically published to both accounts at the same time if the participants accept the invitation.

Below we explain how to use this function from an Android mobile device:

Upload your collaborative Instagram post

Posts between two users on Instagram can be made from mobile and PC.

  • First you have to Open Instagram app From your phone.
  • Once you are in the social network, you should click on the “+” sign located in the lower middle part of the screen.
  • Select the photo or video you want to post.and then click Next.
  • Click “Next” again.
Tag people in an Instagram post

More than two people may be mentioned in the same post.

  • Enter the section called “Tag People”.
  • Click the button that says “Invite Collaborators.”
  • Click on the light blue button that says “Invite.”
Invite Collaborator on Instagram

Tagged users must accept the collaboration in order for it to be published.

  • Find the user you want to share the post with. Once you find them, click on them.
  • give the little pigeon Which is located at the top right of the screen.
  • Finally, click “Share.”

Since it is a feature that can only be used on public accounts, it can appear in the Explore section of Instagram. That’s why We recommend that you inform the other user that you will add them to the said post.Because if you don’t tell them, the post won’t appear in your social network feed.

