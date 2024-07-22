July 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How to Send Money from the US to Venezuela with Western Union

How to Send Money from the US to Venezuela with Western Union

Zera Pearson July 22, 2024 2 min read

Reuters/Gary Cameron

With 169 years of experience, Western Union remains a leading choice for international money transfers. In Venezuela, Zoom, through its Casa de Cambio service, has been an official Western Union representative since 1992, providing a reliable and efficient service.

by longitude

Guide to Sending Money to Venezuela from the USA via Western Union

1. Find a Western Union agent

The first step to sending money is to locate a Western Union location near you. Use the Locator The agent is available online on the Western Union website. This locator will allow you to find the nearest agency and check availability. Make sure the agency is open and able to process your transaction to avoid any inconveniences.

2. Complete the shipping form.

At the agency, you must fill out a money transfer form. This form requires basic information, including:

-Sender’s Name: The full name of the person sending the money.

-Sending location: The location from which the money is sent.

– Security question (if applicable): A question to verify the sender’s identity and protect the transaction.

This form is necessary to properly record your transaction and ensure that all data is correct.

3. Submitting identity documents

After filling out the form, present an official photo ID to the cashier. This can be a passport, driver’s license, or other acceptable ID. The cashier will check these documents to confirm your identity before proceeding with the transfer of funds.

Read more from longitude

See also  Spirit Airlines Launches New Route

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Dollar Tree Beauty Products Are $20 Cheaper Than Amazon
2 min read

Dollar Tree Beauty Products Are $20 Cheaper Than Amazon

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson
Banco Popular restores access to mobile application and web portal
2 min read

Banco Popular restores access to mobile application and web portal

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson
CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?
1 min read

CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)
2 min read

Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Capture an impressive cosmic angel at the edge of the universe – Teach me about science
2 min read

Capture an impressive cosmic angel at the edge of the universe – Teach me about science

July 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)
2 min read

From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania
2 min read

Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale