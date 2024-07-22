How to Send Money from the US to Venezuela with Western Union

With 169 years of experience, Western Union remains a leading choice for international money transfers. In Venezuela, Zoom, through its Casa de Cambio service, has been an official Western Union representative since 1992, providing a reliable and efficient service.

Guide to Sending Money to Venezuela from the USA via Western Union

1. Find a Western Union agent

The first step to sending money is to locate a Western Union location near you. Use the Locator The agent is available online on the Western Union website. This locator will allow you to find the nearest agency and check availability. Make sure the agency is open and able to process your transaction to avoid any inconveniences.

2. Complete the shipping form.

At the agency, you must fill out a money transfer form. This form requires basic information, including:

-Sender’s Name: The full name of the person sending the money.

-Sending location: The location from which the money is sent.

– Security question (if applicable): A question to verify the sender’s identity and protect the transaction.

This form is necessary to properly record your transaction and ensure that all data is correct.

3. Submitting identity documents

After filling out the form, present an official photo ID to the cashier. This can be a passport, driver’s license, or other acceptable ID. The cashier will check these documents to confirm your identity before proceeding with the transfer of funds.

