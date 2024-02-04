How to send messages without the Internet on WhatsApp: latest version | Sports play

WhatsApp has not only improved its calling to prevent calls from sounding bad, but also video calls. The latter allows you to see your friend in real time without worrying about them being on hold all the time or having annoying delays. Although both features are completely free, Meta keeps adding features that only a very few users know about.

One of them is cucumber WhatsApp Which allows you to send messages without having to rely on your internet or your data package. It is very easy to use, but it is necessary to know the code on your smartphone's NanoSIM or eSIM. So we leave you here all the data to achieve this.

Of course, there is no need to install any third-party application, on the contrary, everything is done from the same Meta application.

How to use WhatsApp without the Internet

The first thing is to access the fully updated WhatsApp application.

You can get the latest version from Google Apps also iOS Store .

also . Next, enter the application and go to the Settings or Configuration section.

You will be presented with different functions, just tap on “Storage & Data”.

Now look for the “Proxy” option and then “Set Proxy”.

At that moment you should search in your favorite browser to find out the proxy for your smartphone.

you can use This web page For greater accuracy.

For greater accuracy. After creating your proxy address, all you have to do now is copy and paste it into Configuration.

When you press “Save”, your device will automatically receive the data via satellite, so you can send WhatsApp messages without the need for the Internet.

This is very useful, especially when you are in an area where the signal tends to fail and text messages do not arrive for any reason.

How to know if your WhatsApp backup is not free

The first thing you should do is go to WhatsApp settings.

Then go to chats.

At that time go to backup.

You will see how long the backup takes.

Google Drive only gives you 15GB for WhatsApp backup absolutely free.

If you exceed full weight, it will start charging you a subscription fee, if you wish.

You can check your Google Drive folder if a file called WhatsApp appears.

You can also see how much space you have left at the moment.

It is best to make a WhatsApp backup without adding photos or videos.