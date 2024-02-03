Five ways to use Copilot, Microsoft's artificial intelligence, in the classroom

Microsoft AI works similarly to ChatGPT. (Microsoft)

Microsoft's AI, Copilot, is emerging as a key tool in the educational sector, providing new opportunities for learning within the classroom environment.

Thanks to its functions to help with different tasks and its ability to adapt to the needs of students and teachers, copilot It is provided as support in the educational process.

This technological development promises to facilitate interactive and adaptive learningImproving teaching efficiency and motivating students towards new ways of learning.

Copilot is an AI-powered chatbot. (Microsoft)

Before you start using Microsoft Copilot in the classroom, it is essential that users, whether teachers or students, Receive adequate training on how to access and operate this chatbot.

1. Users should open copilot.microsoft.com or select the Copilot icon in the Microsoft Edge sidebar.

2. They must type their tag in the chat window.

3. It is recommended that you review the resources linked below labeled “More Information”. This allows you to verify the information provided Or expand details on a particular topic by accessing original articles, studies, or reports.

Copilot has a paid version that allows you to customize the user experience. (Microsoft)

4. It is important that you check the answer to ensure that the result is as expected and accurate. Teachers are the ones who decide what is included in the classroom.

5. To get the most out of Copilot, it is recommended that you keep the connection active by following the instructions. This makes it easier to collaborate with Copilot to get more detailed and personalized answers..

The interface itself invites you to submit feedback about Copilot based on the quality of responses received, which helps the AI ​​learn and adapt to your specific needs.

These are some examples of the many ways you can use Microsoft Copilot to save time and energy in education.

AI can be used in the classroom as long as it is under the supervision of the teacher. (picture information)

Personal learning

Copilot can help every student learn in their own wayCreate special materials for them, provide personalized advice and guide them according to what they need and how they like to learn.

A student can request any type of educational content from this artificial intelligence. For example, you could enter this prompt: “Please create a series of math exercises tailored to the understanding level of a third grader who has difficulty adding and subtracting two-digit numbers.”

Brainstorming

In an educational context, Copilot can be used to develop innovative activity proposalsDevelop lesson plans, develop teaching resources, and design assignments.

Teachers can enter prompts like this:

“Create an interactive lesson plan for your 4th grade science class, focusing on the water cycle, including hands-on activities and visual resources to support learning.”

The chatbot displays almost automated responses. (Microsoft)

Provide feedback

The co-pilot has the ability to provide initial comments and suggestions on students' work, which can later be edited and adapted to the specific needs of each student.

“Providing constructive and motivating feedback to a second grader who completed a project on the life cycle of a butterfly, highlighting areas for improvement and successes in their work,” is an example of a motivator that could be used in this situation.

Get answers to inquiries

Copilot can help students get quick answers to their questions without having to read multiple search results. next to, Copilot provides links to content sources So they can evaluate the source or dig deeper into the original content.

At the end of each response, Copilot provides information about its sources. (copilot)

For their part, teachers can use this functionality by navigating to prompts like this:

“Create a clear and concise summary of the factors that led to the Industrial Revolution, including links to reliable sources so students can verify information or explore more about the topic.”