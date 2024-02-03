WhatsApp will run out of these mobile phones on February 29: List | Sports play

WhatsApp It is one of the applications that is constantly changing today. the Newly created emojis They have a variety of characteristics, such as phoenix, lemon, mushroom, “yes” and “no” faces, etc. next to, He has artificial intelligence Which will help you speak quickly.

However, because some mobile phones will stop using WhatsApp he February 29, the fun could be over. Due to operating system incompatibility, some devices will not be able to use the messaging app, although you will receive an initial notification. who are they?

Look: This means “:D” in your WhatsApp chats

To keep this in mind, here we will list all the smartphones that will not be able to install or receive app updates starting February 29.

Mobile phones that will run out of WhatsApp service on February 29

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.

LG Optimus L3 II Duo

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG proceeds

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – Umi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Note

Fi F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Wenko Dark Knight

Archos 53 Platinum

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s plus

How to not appear “online” when you are not on WhatsApp

The first thing you should know is that this is a frequent WhatsApp error, but there is a quick fix.

The good thing is that you will not have to download any app, not to mention lose your data by doing so.

Enter your smartphone settings.

Go to the Applications tab and find WhatsApp there.

When you do this, you should go to the bottom of the screen and press the “Close Application” button.

On some devices, the words “Forced Shutdown” or “Forced Shutdown” appear.

Once done, “Online” will automatically disappear.

The only bad thing is that you will have to do these steps every now and then when you stop talking.

The best thing is to sleep so they can see that you are no longer connected to WhatsApp.

How to silence incoming calls from strangers on WhatsApp