WhatsApp will run out of these mobile phones on February 29: List | Sports play

WhatsApp It is one of the applications that is constantly changing today. the Newly created emojis They have a variety of characteristics, such as phoenix, lemon, mushroom, “yes” and “no” faces, etc. next to, He has artificial intelligence Which will help you speak quickly.
However, because some mobile phones will stop using WhatsApp he February 29, the fun could be over. Due to operating system incompatibility, some devices will not be able to use the messaging app, although you will receive an initial notification. who are they?
To keep this in mind, here we will list all the smartphones that will not be able to install or receive app updates starting February 29.
Mobile phones that will run out of WhatsApp service on February 29
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.
- LG Optimus L3 II Duo
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG proceeds
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 – Umi X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand Note
- Fi F1THL W8
- Wiko Sync Five
- Wenko Dark Knight
- Archos 53 Platinum
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s plus
How to not appear “online” when you are not on WhatsApp
- The first thing you should know is that this is a frequent WhatsApp error, but there is a quick fix.
- The good thing is that you will not have to download any app, not to mention lose your data by doing so.
- Enter your smartphone settings.
- Go to the Applications tab and find WhatsApp there.
- When you do this, you should go to the bottom of the screen and press the “Close Application” button.
- On some devices, the words “Forced Shutdown” or “Forced Shutdown” appear.
- Once done, “Online” will automatically disappear.
- The only bad thing is that you will have to do these steps every now and then when you stop talking.
- The best thing is to sleep so they can see that you are no longer connected to WhatsApp.
How to silence incoming calls from strangers on WhatsApp
- The first thing is to access the fully updated application.
- If you don't have the latest version, it's best to check Google Play or iOS Store.
- Now you must go to the WhatsApp application.
- There go to the application settings, or settings.
- Go to Privacy and tap where it says Calls.
- At that time you should go to “Silence calls from unknown numbers”.
- When everything is ready, try asking a friend of yours, whose number is not listed, to call you.
- You will see that the call will not ring, but the number will be registered in your mailbox.
- That way, if you recognize who it is, you can proceed to add it. On the other hand, if it's the opposite, just delete or block it.
