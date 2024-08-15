How to Recover Deleted Photos from Google Photos from Your Cell Phone

Google Photos is a cloud-based photo and video storage and organization platform. (Google)

When a user deletes a Photography or video in Google PhotosThe deleted file is moved to “son‘. In this section, the user has the opportunity to recover files that he may have deleted by mistake.

The Recycle Bin acts as a temporary recovery space, allowing deleted items to be restored within a specified period. If the file is not restored within this period, it will be permanently deleted.

In this way, Google Photos provides a second chance to recover content that may have been accidentally deleted, ensuring that users can recover valuable information when necessary.

Google Photos Trash keeps files for 30 days. (Google Photos)

The Google Photos Trash is located in the Collections section and contains photos and videos that have been deleted in the last 30 days. Google notes that “If the photo or video you’re looking for is in your trash, you can recover it. If it doesn’t appear in your trash, it’s likely been permanently deleted.”

To recover a photo or video in your Google Photos trash, follow these steps:

Open Google Photos on your mobile phone and go to “Collections”. Select “Trash”. Find the photo or video you want to recover. Select the “Reset” option at the bottom. Confirm by clicking “Allow”.

This way, the photo or video will go back to Photos and leave the Trash folder.

Reducing the quality of videos and photos helps improve the space available on your account. (Google Photos)

If a Google Photos user receives alerts that their storage space is almost full, they may be concerned that new photos and videos may not be saved to their account. However, there are several strategies available to increase space in Google Photos and ensure that you don’t lose any content.

Reduce the quality of images and videos

One way to reduce the space a media file takes up is to reduce its quality. In Google Photos, the procedure for doing this is as follows:

Open Google Photos Go to “Photo Settings” and then “Backup”. Select “Backup Quality” and then tap “Save Storage Space”.

Delete faded or duplicate photos

Blurry or duplicate photos take up storage space in Google Photos. (Image caption)

Users often take multiple photos of landscapes, some of which may be blurry, dark, or very similar to each other.

This also happens when photographing documents, pets, family members, or when unnecessary screenshots accumulate. To address these issues, Google Photos has a feature that identifies and displays duplicate or out-of-focus photos.

All you have to do is go to “Photo Settings”, then “Backup”. After that, you should select “Manage Storage” and go to the “Review & Delete” section.

Manage Gmail and Google Drive files

Storage space in your Google Account is distributed across three services: Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail. When you save large files to Google Drive, the space available for photos decreases.

Google Account hosts content from Google Photos, Google Drive and Gmail. EFE / EPA / Justin Lin



Likewise, emails with attachments also take up space. To optimize space and make the most of Google Photos, it is advisable to clean up both Google Drive and Gmail.

If a user has tried all these strategies and still needs more space, it is suggested to check out the paid storage plans available on Google. Currently, Google offers a one-month free trial with 100GB of storage, and after the trial period the monthly cost is around $2.

Manage shared albums

Deleting photos and videos from shared albums that are no longer needed is a good way to reduce the space used. To determine if a shared album is still relevant, it is recommended to review the most recent photos and comments to see if the group has seen recent activity.