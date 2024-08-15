August 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How to Recover Deleted Photos from Google Photos from Your Cell Phone

How to Recover Deleted Photos from Google Photos from Your Cell Phone

Roger Rehbein August 15, 2024 3 min read
Google Photos is a cloud-based photo and video storage and organization platform. (Google)

When a user deletes a Photography or video in Google PhotosThe deleted file is moved to “son‘. In this section, the user has the opportunity to recover files that he may have deleted by mistake.

The Recycle Bin acts as a temporary recovery space, allowing deleted items to be restored within a specified period. If the file is not restored within this period, it will be permanently deleted.

In this way, Google Photos provides a second chance to recover content that may have been accidentally deleted, ensuring that users can recover valuable information when necessary.

Google Photos Trash keeps files for 30 days. (Google Photos)
Google Photos Trash keeps files for 30 days. (Google Photos)

The Google Photos Trash is located in the Collections section and contains photos and videos that have been deleted in the last 30 days. Google notes that “If the photo or video you’re looking for is in your trash, you can recover it. If it doesn’t appear in your trash, it’s likely been permanently deleted.”

To recover a photo or video in your Google Photos trash, follow these steps:

  1. Open Google Photos on your mobile phone and go to “Collections”.
  2. Select “Trash”.
  3. Find the photo or video you want to recover.
  4. Select the “Reset” option at the bottom.
  5. Confirm by clicking “Allow”.

This way, the photo or video will go back to Photos and leave the Trash folder.

Reducing the quality of videos and photos helps improve the space available on your account. (Google Photos)
Reducing the quality of videos and photos helps improve the space available on your account. (Google Photos)

If a Google Photos user receives alerts that their storage space is almost full, they may be concerned that new photos and videos may not be saved to their account. However, there are several strategies available to increase space in Google Photos and ensure that you don’t lose any content.

  • Reduce the quality of images and videos
See also  The James Webb Telescope looks through the dust for an unprecedented picture of a black hole

One way to reduce the space a media file takes up is to reduce its quality. In Google Photos, the procedure for doing this is as follows:

  1. Open Google Photos
  2. Go to “Photo Settings” and then “Backup”.
  3. Select “Backup Quality” and then tap “Save Storage Space”.
  • Delete faded or duplicate photos
Blurry or duplicate photos take up storage space in Google Photos. (Image caption)
Blurry or duplicate photos take up storage space in Google Photos. (Image caption)

Users often take multiple photos of landscapes, some of which may be blurry, dark, or very similar to each other.

This also happens when photographing documents, pets, family members, or when unnecessary screenshots accumulate. To address these issues, Google Photos has a feature that identifies and displays duplicate or out-of-focus photos.

All you have to do is go to “Photo Settings”, then “Backup”. After that, you should select “Manage Storage” and go to the “Review & Delete” section.

  • Manage Gmail and Google Drive files

Storage space in your Google Account is distributed across three services: Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail. When you save large files to Google Drive, the space available for photos decreases.

Google Account hosts content from Google Photos, Google Drive and Gmail. EFE / EPA / Justin Lin
Google Account hosts content from Google Photos, Google Drive and Gmail. EFE / EPA / Justin Lin

Likewise, emails with attachments also take up space. To optimize space and make the most of Google Photos, it is advisable to clean up both Google Drive and Gmail.

If a user has tried all these strategies and still needs more space, it is suggested to check out the paid storage plans available on Google. Currently, Google offers a one-month free trial with 100GB of storage, and after the trial period the monthly cost is around $2.

  • Manage shared albums
See also  How to reset Amazon Fire TV Stick step by step

Deleting photos and videos from shared albums that are no longer needed is a good way to reduce the space used. To determine if a shared album is still relevant, it is recommended to review the most recent photos and comments to see if the group has seen recent activity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Four Tricks to Master Google Maps Like an Expert
3 min read

Four Tricks to Master Google Maps Like an Expert

August 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Mars and Jupiter: How to See the Planets Close Together Before Dawn
2 min read

Mars and Jupiter: How to See the Planets Close Together Before Dawn

August 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half
2 min read

They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half

August 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

Mauricio Pochettino as US coach | First half
2 min read

Mauricio Pochettino as US coach | First half

August 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Google Photos from Your Cell Phone
3 min read

How to Recover Deleted Photos from Google Photos from Your Cell Phone

August 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Arrests made in connection with the release of detainees.
2 min read

Arrests made in connection with the release of detainees.

August 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The United States recognized the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia: “He won the majority of votes, Nicolás Maduro must recognize it”
3 min read

The United States recognized the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia: “He won the majority of votes, Nicolás Maduro must recognize it”

August 15, 2024 Winston Hale