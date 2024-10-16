How to read without being abandoned by the blue accent | One network from Bolivia

The WhatsApp trick that will save you: How to read messages without getting the blue tick?

Since its introduction in 2014, this feature has raised concerns among some users who prefer to maintain their privacy when reading messages.

Mobile phones have shown great development, becoming multi-functional tools that go beyond making calls and sending text messages. In this sense, WhatsApp was one of the pioneering applications that went hand in hand with the hardware step by step.

WhatsApp trick that lets you read messages without the blue tick appearing

Although WhatsApp allows you to disable this function, it also prevents the user from knowing when their messages have been read. However, there are tricks to read messages without activating the blue ticks, and one of the most common is preview.

On Android devices, you can use widgets on the home screen to view messages without opening the app.

To do this, all you have to do is long-press on an empty space on the home screen, select “Widgets” and drag the WhatsApp widget to the desired location. This allows messages to be read without the sender knowing, thus maintaining greater control over privacy.