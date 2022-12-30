How to participate in the international raffle for 640 million dollars

If the entire jackpot or one of the larger prizes is won, TheLotter funds the winner’s travel and expenses to the US to help them claim the prize in person (Credits: The Lottery Press)

The polls will be held on December 30 640 million dollars Mega millions in play. Although the giveaway is native to the United States, they may People from any country in the world participate Get tickets through the website Lottery.

The site allows operations in 20 countries and is licensed in the European Union (EU). Buy official tickets legally International games from Latin America cost approx Five dollars a line.

At that value Includes commission The site charges a fee for its messaging service; However, you can also find many offers on the portal to save you time and money.

This way, Lottery Responsible for purchasing official tickets on behalf of the buyer and sends a scanned copy to his personal account. If the jackpot is won – it will be notified via SMS or email- The winner gets 100% of the prize because the platform does not charge commissions.

Also, if the entire jackpot or one of the jackpots is won, TheLotter funds the winner’s travel and expenses in the US To help you personally claim the prize. Figures below 200 thousand dollars, on the other hand, are transferred directly and automatically to the personal account.

For enquiries, TheLotter is available Customer service in Spanish Available 24 hours a day; As well as various payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, Skrill and Neteller.

Explained, step by step

1. Buy ticketThe website must be entered first Mega millions At TheLotter.

2. Once there, choose five main numbers and one additional one.

3. Finally, click “Play” at the bottom of the screen.

Throughout TheLotter’s 20-year history, there have been many stories of millionaire heists: the site has so far offered, Over $113 million in prizes Raffles with its more than 7 million winning tickets.

The Record Mega Millions Jackpot This is 1.53 billion dollars. Won by a single player in 2018, it is the third largest in history according to the portal’s data.

That’s just behind the $2.04 billion and $1.58 billion Powerball game jackpots. In January 2021, the same game offered another $1.05 billion jackpot.

For Latin America, one of the biggest winners of the portal was a Panamanian user who received 30 million dollars.

For more information on this or other draws, you can enter the website of Lottery.