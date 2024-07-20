July 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How to Master the Art of Stealth and Cunning to Survive in Poppy Playtime 3

How to Master the Art of Stealth and Cunning to Survive in Poppy Playtime 3

Roger Rehbein July 20, 2024 2 min read


Please remember that this information is based on previous Poppy Playtime games and there is no official information about Poppy Playtime 3.


Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 – CATNAP Finale (Spanish) (2024)

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 - CATNAP Finale (Spanish) (2024)


Although there is no official information about it Bobby Playtime 3, We can build on previous games to give you some tips that will help you master the art of stealth and cunning in order to survive.

Image: Everything you need to know before playing Poppy Playtime 2

How to Master the Art of Stealth and Cunning to Survive in Poppy Playtime 3

General tips:

  • Be Quiet: Move carefully and avoid making unnecessary noises. Enemies in Poppy Playtime are very sensitive to sound, so if they hear you, they will chase you.
  • Pay attention to your surroundings: Watch your surroundings carefully to identify possible escape routes and hiding places.
  • Use objects to your advantage: You can use objects like crates, barrels, or even toys to distract enemies or block their path.
  • Be patient: Don’t rush into making decisions. Take your time to analyze the situation and plan your next move.
  • Don’t give up: If you get caught, don’t give in. Find a way to escape and move on.

Specific tips for poppy playtime:

  • Be careful with Huggy Wuggy: This enemy is very fast and strong, so it’s best to avoid him if possible. If you encounter him, try to keep your distance and run away if he chases you.
  • Dodge Mommy Long Legs: This enemy is very agile and can climb walls. Be careful not to get caught in their webs.
  • Use toys to distract enemies: Toys are very effective at distracting enemies. You can use them to lure them into a trap or create an escape route.
See also  How to activate Halloween mode on WhatsApp?
Poppy playing chapter 3

Image: Solving the puzzles in the first chapter of Poppy Playtime: A step-by-step guide to progress in the game A Tight Squeeze

Don’t miss a thing.

Get the latest news on video games and more!

comment

Comments icon

You may be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Meet the Millionaire Inheritance Scam That’s Being Scammed By Gmail and Outlook
3 min read

Meet the Millionaire Inheritance Scam That’s Being Scammed By Gmail and Outlook

July 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
This SpaceX competitor shows off new landing technology for its latest rocket
2 min read

This SpaceX competitor shows off new landing technology for its latest rocket

July 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode
3 min read

How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode

July 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024
2 min read

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024

July 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net
2 min read

Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net

July 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise
2 min read

He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise

July 21, 2024 Winston Hale
CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?
1 min read

CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson