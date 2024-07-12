How to make your Android phone battery last more than a day

The screen is one of the aspects that consumes the most battery, which is why there are many settings that focus on improving its performance. (FreePic)

Seeing your cell phone battery drain in less than 24 hours is a common frustration for many users. But with a few simple adjustments to your device’s settings, it’s possible to significantly extend its lifespan.

To achieve this goal, you do not need to download any external application or complex procedures, Any user who follows the steps can benefit from these settings and prevent the phone from draining before the end of the day.

One of the most effective ways to save battery power is to put apps that you don’t use frequently to sleep. These apps, when left open, continue to run in the background and consume power unnecessarily. Here is the step by step to do that:

Open the Settings app and go to Battery > Background usage limits. Tap on apps in deep sleep mode to open the menu. Tap the “+” icon in the upper right corner, select the apps you want to add, and then tap “Add.”

Always on display feature It’s useful for seeing the time and notifications without having to turn on the full screen, but it constantly drains battery. Disabling this function can significantly reduce power consumption. To do this you should perform the following operation:

Open Settings and go to Lock Screen & AOD. Turn off the switch next to Always On Display.

Screen standby time refers to how long the screen remains on after you stop using the phone. Reducing this time can help save battery life by ensuring that the screen doesn’t stay active longer than necessary. This is how it is configured:

Open Settings and go to Display > Screen timeout. Select a shorter duration, such as 30 seconds.

The refresh rate of a display determines how many times the image on the screen is updated per second. Higher frequencies, such as 120Hz, provide smoother viewing, but consume more battery power. Reducing this frequency can help conserve energy:

Open Settings and go to Display > Motion smoothness. Select “Standard” if it is set to “High” and then click “Apply”.

Power Saving Mode is a comprehensive feature that reduces screen brightness, restricts background activity, reduces visual effects, disables vibration and haptic feedback, and turns off the always-on display, among other features. To use this mode, follow these steps:

Open Settings and go to Battery. Activate the power saving switch. You can also customize this feature by setting which features to restrict or disable.

WiFi Search is a feature that constantly searches for available networks, even when WiFi is disabled. Although it improves the accuracy of location-based services, it also constantly consumes battery power. Disabling this feature can help reduce power consumption.

Open Settings and go to Location > Location Services. Turn off the switch next to WiFi Search.

Some apps consume significantly more battery power than others. Identifying these apps and adjusting their settings can reduce power consumption. For example, You can put an app you don’t use frequently into deep sleep, stop receiving notifications from it, limit screen time, or turn off unnecessary settings like continuous location tracking. Here’s how you can do it: